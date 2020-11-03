STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sad that it took 40 years to give befitting tribute to Raja Ravi Varma: Pinarayi

 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday lamented the fact that it had taken the state 40 long years to give due credit to celebrated painter Raja Ravi Varma.

Published: 03rd November 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday lamented the fact that it had taken the state 40 long years to give due credit to celebrated painter Raja Ravi Varma. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for an exclusive art gallery in memory of the legendary artist adjacent to the Sree Chitra Art Gallery on the Thiruvananthapuram Museum and Zoo premises. 

Pinarayi, who spoke at length about the strides made by the Museum and Zoo in the last four years, said sari had got its global brand recall through the paintings of  Raja Ravi Varma. According to him, the renovated Natural History Museum which is scheduled for inauguration  soon is expected to evolve into one of the best museums in the country. 

“It is quite unfortunate that an art gallery in memory of Raja Ravi Varma took over 40 years to become a reality. But I am glad that we managed to get this done at least now. The LDF government is coming up with three more at Kannur in the next couple of months,” he said.With the work expected to begin this week, the attempt is to complete the exclusive art gallery within the next few months.

Even as the structure of the 15, 000 sq ft building will be maintained as such, the exclusive art gallery will be a two-storey  state-of-the-art museum on par with international standards. It will showcase 96 sketches by Raja Ravi Varma and also those by his two siblings.V Venu, additional chief secretary (cultural affairs) said V K Ramachandran, vice-chairman, Kerala State Planning Board, allocated `8 crore for the exclusive art gallery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raja Ravi Varma Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp