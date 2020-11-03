Sad that it took 40 years to give befitting tribute to Raja Ravi Varma: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday lamented the fact that it had taken the state 40 long years to give due credit to celebrated painter Raja Ravi Varma. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for an exclusive art gallery in memory of the legendary artist adjacent to the Sree Chitra Art Gallery on the Thiruvananthapuram Museum and Zoo premises.

Pinarayi, who spoke at length about the strides made by the Museum and Zoo in the last four years, said sari had got its global brand recall through the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma. According to him, the renovated Natural History Museum which is scheduled for inauguration soon is expected to evolve into one of the best museums in the country.

“It is quite unfortunate that an art gallery in memory of Raja Ravi Varma took over 40 years to become a reality. But I am glad that we managed to get this done at least now. The LDF government is coming up with three more at Kannur in the next couple of months,” he said.With the work expected to begin this week, the attempt is to complete the exclusive art gallery within the next few months.

Even as the structure of the 15, 000 sq ft building will be maintained as such, the exclusive art gallery will be a two-storey state-of-the-art museum on par with international standards. It will showcase 96 sketches by Raja Ravi Varma and also those by his two siblings.V Venu, additional chief secretary (cultural affairs) said V K Ramachandran, vice-chairman, Kerala State Planning Board, allocated `8 crore for the exclusive art gallery.