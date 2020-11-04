Congress councillor from Thiruvallom joins BJP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the run-up to the local body polls, a UDF councillor in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation has resigned his post and joined the BJP. Congress councillor from Thiruvallam ward Nedumom V Mohanan was given BJP membership by party district president V V Rajesh at the Corporation office here on Tuesday. According to BJP leaders, many Congress leaders are poised to join the saffron party in the coming days.

Nedumom Mohanan has been elected representative in panchayats and the city corporation for the past three and a half decades. After joining the BJP, Mohanan said UDF has been functioning as the B team of the LDF in the corporation.