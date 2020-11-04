Financial aid for IT employees hit by the pandemic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has announced financial aid for IT professionals affected by the pandemic. Techies who tested positive for Covid-19 will get the aid of Rs 10,000 and those in quarantine will receive Rs 5,000.

The IT employees who are members of Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishment Employees Welfare Board will be eligible for the financial aid. President of Prathidhwani, Raneesh A R said that the proposal to form a separate welfare board for IT employees in the state is yet to get the nod from the state government.

Prathidhwani had submitted multiple representations to the government for the same. “The Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishment Act covers IT employees. Therefore, we took the same up with the welfare board following which the financial aid was announced,” said Raneesh.