KSRTC offers 25% fare cut for three days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to attract more passengers on lean days, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has slashed ticket rates of its superclass services within the state by 25 per cent on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The new rate will be in force for super fast, express and deluxe services from Wednesday morning. The fare of ordinary service will remain same.

Earlier, the KSRTC board had given approval to introduce flexible charges with a discount upto 30 per cent. “We hope to attract more passengers with the 25 per cent discount introduced on an experimental basis,” said KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar. The government had raised the fare by 25 per cent to mitigate Covid-19 impact on July 3. Though there was a proposal to revert to the pre-Covid rates from August 1, no fresh notification was issued.

“The patronage and services have reduced drastically since then,” said an officer. KSRTC gets four to five lakh passengers daily as against the 31 lakh passengers during pre-Covid period. It would further drop to three lakh during lean days which prompted the management to find ways to attract passengers.