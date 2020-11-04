STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Number of Covid-infected healthcare staff shoots up

DMO K S Shinu said that the district’s current test positivity rate is 14.5 per cent.

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a testing camp for COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After reporting less than ten cases each day for over a week, the number of Covid-infected healthcare workers in the capital district has gone up once again, with as many as 20 healthcare workers testing positive for the virus on Tuesday. The last time the number crossed 20 was earlier in the previous week, when 22 cases were reported. Meanwhile, a total of 654 persons were diagnosed with Covid in the district, 467 of whom contracted the infection through local transmission. The number of active cases currently stands at 8,457.

DMO K S Shinu said that the district’s current test positivity rate is 14.5 per cent. The rate was above 19 per cent earlier. He also said that the high number of infected healthcare workers was not the result of any cluster formation, but were mostly isolated incidents. 

Eight more Covid-related fatalities were reported on the day. The deceased persons are Abdul Azeez, 72, a native of Attingal, Gangadharan, 82, a native of Poovachal, Aswin, 23, a native of Kulasekharam, Sarojini, 85a native of Pappanamcode, Mekkattan, 41, a native of Vizhinjam, Karunakaran, 75, a native of Karode, Ramachandran Pillai, 64, a native of Thycaud, and Ajith Kumar, 62, a native of Ottasekharamangalam.

The post-Covid OP and new testing centre at the General Hospital will be functional from Thursday

14.5% District’s current test positivity rate 

Comments

