STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tigress episode exposes dearth of gadgets, drugs

Dist veterinarian did not even have a gun to tranquillize the big cat

Published: 04th November 2020 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger caught at Neyyar lion safari park. (Forest Dpt Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The nearly-successful escape attempt by a tigress at the Neyyar Safari Park has exposed a serious dearth of infrastructure, gadgets, and supplies available with the Forest department. The district veterinarian did not even have a gun to dart the big cat with or the medicines to tranquillize it, after it was spotted on the park premises hours after it escaped from its cage. When such contingencies arise, the forest authorities are forced to bank on the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo for supplies.

When Thiruvananthapuram Zoo’s senior veterinary surgeon Dr Jacob Alexander, his deputy Dr R Vishnu, and Dr T Rajeev of the Elephant Squad, Thiruvananthapuram, were asked to help the Neyyar Safari Park authorities tranquillize the tigress on Saturday, they were caught unawares. The Safari Park officials had not made any contingency plans. Fortunately, the expert team carried all equipment, air-powered guns, and a combination of Xylazine and Ketamine to tranquillize the elusive tigress.

“With no shortage of wildlife institutions like the Elephant Rehabilitation Centre, the Deer Park, the Neyyar Crocodile Park and more, the Thiruvananthapuram forest division is constantly tasked with rescue operations. It is high time that the department ensured there was no laxity from the side of its officials. The local populace has been already been pointing out that there was no need for a safari park at Neyyar,” said a veterinarian working with the animal husbandry department.

Currently, 17 veterinarians work under the Forest department in 12 districts. Wayanad, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, and Thiruvananthapuram have two forest vets each. In 2004 the government purchased guns under Project Elephant scheme. The DFOs in Konni, Wayana d, and Thekkady had received the guns. A gun was priced at `75,000. Due to inflation, the price has since skyrocketed to `4.5 lakh. 

Three types of guns are primarily used by officials -- a capture gun which is very powerful, and a cartridge gun which is fired using gun powder without a cartridge, as well as with a cartridge. According to a senior forest official, these guns often turn faulty as they are sparingly used, and the medicines expire within two years. 

“The current arrangement is that the guns being used by the Elephant Squad on a regional basis can be used by the department as and when required. Similarly, if the medicines have expired, we cannot take the chance of using an old stock. The pandemic has affected the import of guns, and due to narcotic licence issues, the tranquilizing medicines are also not readily available,” said the forest officer.

Meanwhile, J R Ani, Thiruvananthapuram wildlife warden, told TNIE that Vyga, the tigress which attempted the escape, has calmed down after displaying bouts of aggression in her new enclosure. “Vyga was restless initially. So we put oil on the bars of her enclosure. It would ease the pain if she tried to bang her head on the walls. The preliminary report on the matter is most likely to be submitted to the state government on Wednesday. A comprehensive report by DFO flying squad K F Stanly Justin is also being prepared parallelly,” said Ani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tigress Neyyar Safari Park
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp