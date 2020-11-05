Capital sees upward trend in Covid recoveries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of Covid recoveries in the district is gradually going up, with another 881 patients confirmed cured of the disease on Wednesday, as against the 563 recoveries reported on Tuesday. With the rise in the number of recovered patients, the casualties are also expected to come down. With over 433 Covid-related fatalities recorded so far, the upward trend of recovery rate can be looked upon as a major improvement.

The post-Covid OP, aimed at people cured of Covid, will start functioning at the General Hospital here from Thursday. “The OP will help patients who have persisting health issues despite testing negative. This is a major step towards the management of the evolving Covid scenario here,” said a health official.

Meanwhile, 651 persons including 18 healthcare workers tested positive for the virus, of whom 481 were infected through local transmission. The number of active cases in the district currently stands at 8,217. In addition, six more deaths were reported on the day. The deceased persons are Arifa Beevi, 73, a native of Attingal, Rajan, 54, a native of Nedumangad, Ramachandran Nair, 63, native of Mylakkara, Mohanan, 56, native of Vamanapuram, Sathyavathi, 67, native of Karumam, and Raju Achari, 58, of Kavalayoor.