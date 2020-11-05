STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Capital sees upward trend in Covid recoveries

The post-Covid OP, aimed at people cured of Covid, will start functioning at the General Hospital here from Thursday.

Published: 05th November 2020 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of Covid recoveries in the district is gradually going up, with another 881 patients confirmed cured of the disease on Wednesday, as against the 563 recoveries reported on Tuesday. With the rise in the number of recovered patients, the casualties are also expected to come down. With over 433 Covid-related fatalities recorded so far, the upward trend of recovery rate can be looked upon as a major improvement.

The post-Covid OP, aimed at people cured of Covid, will start functioning at the General Hospital here from Thursday. “The OP will help patients who have persisting health issues despite testing negative. This is a major step towards the management of the evolving Covid scenario here,” said a health official.

Meanwhile, 651 persons including 18 healthcare workers tested positive for the virus, of whom 481 were infected through local transmission. The number of active cases in the district currently stands at 8,217. In addition, six more deaths were reported on the day. The deceased persons are Arifa Beevi, 73, a native of Attingal, Rajan, 54, a native of Nedumangad, Ramachandran Nair, 63, native of Mylakkara, Mohanan, 56, native of Vamanapuram, Sathyavathi, 67, native of Karumam, and Raju Achari, 58, of Kavalayoor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp