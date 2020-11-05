e-booking of govt rest houses begins

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Public Works Department has set up an online facility to reserve government rest houses for the public. Bookings can be made by accessing the website www.resthouse.pwd.kerala.gov.in

Though there are 154 rest houses under the department, the facility has been introduced in 15 of them in the first phase. The rest house managers have been given hand-held devices to facilitate booking and cancellations. Earlier, bookings were made over phone or by sending email.

“The online facility is far more efficient in utilising the facilities,” said Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran. The website will provide real-time information about the rooms vacant in rest houses in each district.