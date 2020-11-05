STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Museum, zoo premises witness huge turnout

According to the authorities, it is impossible to maintain a register and log the details of every visitor.

People in large numbers visit the Thiruvananthapuram Museum and Zoo after its reopening the other day | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Siginalling a revival of tourism business, the Museum and Zoo premises in the heart of the city which was reopened after eight months of lockdown recently has witnessed visitors and tourists even from other states. On the first day of reopening, there has been a total footfall of 806 visitors with 83 people visiting the Art Museum, 13 persons at the Sree Chitra Art Gallery and a whopping 710 visitors to the zoo alone, clocking a revenue of `29,295. The following day on Wednesday, the revenue from the zoo alone climbed to `29,280. 

Director of Department of Zoo and Museums S Abu said Covid-19 protocol is strictly being followed by installing sensor-enabled hand sanitiser dispensers at multiple locations to facilitate the visitors. The temperature of every visitor is screened at the entry point. Anyone above normal temperature will not be allowed to enter the premises,” he said. The revenue of the Museum is fast picking up. “There is an increase in the number of visitors who arrived at the zoo, museum and the art gallery. We are expecting more visitors in the coming days,” he said.

According to the authorities, it is impossible to maintain a register and log the details of every visitor. Joggers, who used to regularly come to Museum premises, have started coming again. They start coming at the park from 4.30 am. 

“We cannot allow anybody inside the premises without a mask. We have noticed people coming for morning walks removing the mask after entering the compound. The security personnel on duty have been told to check such violations and oust the erring persons,” said Abu. 

TNIE Expressions: 'Trump's return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

