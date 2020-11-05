Varkala to host Rangakala Kendram

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For most of us, Varkala is synonymous with the sun, sand and sea. Soon, the popular tourist destination will also be renowned for traditional folk arts. Rangakala Kendram, or the Centre for Performing Arts, is expected to be inaugurated in January. An initiative of Vision Varkala Infrastructure Development (Vivid) Corporation Ltd, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the centre aims to popularise the culture and heritage of Kerala’s traditional folk and martial arts .

It will be set up on a two-acre land on the premises of the government guest house, allotted by the Tourism Department.“The Rangakala Kendram is an initiative of the state government under Vivid to revive art forms and turn Varkala into a world cultural centre. The centre will also give importance to martial arts like kalaripayattu,” said V Ramachandran Potty, managing director, Vivid. The centre has amenities like kalarithara, an amphitheatre, kavu, koothambalam, and a lotus pond. “Almost 95 per cent of the work is completed,” he added.

“The centre will give exposure to our performing artists as they might get a chance to perform outside Kerala. Also, we wish to get an ‘intangible status’ from UNESCO for martial arts like kalaripayattu,” said Ramachandran. Director Adoor Gopalakrishnan will serve as the main advisor for the centre.Vivid plans to convert the centre into a deemed university in the future. “We will be collaborating with the Association of Asia Pacific Performing Arts Centres to get worldwide acceptance for Kerala art forms,” said Ramachandran.

Boost for tourism

“Varkala is a popular tourist destination. Several foreign tourists reside here for nearly four months. We intend to introduce short-term courses for folk and martial art forms,” said V Joy MLA, who is also among the board directors of Vivid. “Varkala has already made its presence in pilgrimage, medical, backwater, and geo-tourism sectors. Rangakala Kendram will attract more tourists to the area. Already, more than 60 art students across the country have chosen the centre as their topic for graduate thesis projects. This is a huge achievement for us,” said Ramachandran.