BJP leader quits over candidate selection

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A senior district leader of the Bharatiya Janatha Party has resigned in the midst of the party’s candidate selection process for the upcoming election to the city corporation. Pallithanam Radhakrishnan resigned from the district committee and also quit the primary membership of the party, reportedly as a mark of protest at being sidelined as a candidate in the Nedumcaud ward.

Radhakrishnan, who has been closely associated with Sangh Parivar outfits for over four decades, was widely tipped to be the candidate from Nedumcaud this time as he had been working tirelessly in the ward since the previous local body election.

According to sources, the party chose senior leader Karamana Ajith to contest in Nedumcaud as Karamana, the ward that he currently represents, was reserved for a woman candidate. Despite attempts from the district leadership of the BJP and the RSS to persuade Radhakrishnan to withdraw his resignation, he has refused to reconsider his decision. In the previous local body poll, the BJP lost Nedumcaud by a narrow margin to the CPM.