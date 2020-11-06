KSRTC to rent out Scania buses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to tide over the financial crisis, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to rent out its Scania fleet to the public, private sector undertakings and even for marriage events.

As part of the initiative, the KSRTC has decided to give four Scania multi-axle buses to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, for ferrying scientists to Sreeharikota in Andhra Pradesh for taking part in the launch of PSLV C49 satellite on Saturday. The first trip of the rental services will be flagged off on Friday from VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram. The KSRTC authorities said those who wish to take Scania buses on rent for marriage events can approach them.