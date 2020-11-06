No end to Kanaka Nagar’s water woes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There seems to be no end to the water troubles faced by the residents of Kanaka Nagar in the city. For the past five days, houses in the C and D streets have received little or no water.C Darshan, a resident here, said he has only managed to collect 200 litres (or 20 buckets of water) for the past two days. “My house is near the Nishagandhi auditorium, at the end of D street. Officials who turned up here had no clear idea about the pipelines or what the issue was. They asked us to hire a plumber and sort the issue on our own,” he said.Kanaka Nagar is one of the many regions around Vellayambalam that is facing severe water shortage.

“We had approached the Kerala Water Authority to sort out the issue. Authorities said construction work is under way in Ulloor region and water supply could be restored by Friday. We have done everything in our capacity to restore water supply here on a permanent basis. Now it’s the KWA that needs to step up and ensure water supply,” said Nanthancode councillor Palayam Rajan.

According to a KWA official the problem started when the corporation built a drainage over a pipeline breaking it in many places. To sort this out, new lines were laid for `17 lakh in the A street. “The C and D streets are not connected to the new pipelines. We are evaluating the water supply in the regions that are reporting shortage. We cannot connect the old pipelines in C and D streets to the new ones as that will cause leakage in the new lines.

The C and D streets do not have common pipelines. The tarring of road here after laying the new lines in A section has resumed. We are trying to find a solution agreeable for all concerned,” the official said.