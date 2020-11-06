Rezoy application to ease your food worries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hit hard by the pandemic and with online food delivery aggregators hiking commission, the Kerala Hotel and and Restaurant Association (KHRA) has come up with its own food delivery app, Rezoy, which will connect 200 hotels in Kochi to their customer base by this month.

The pan-Kerala facility, which will initially be launched in Kochi on a trial basis, will soon be extended to other districts including Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode in the coming months. According to B Vijayakumar, Thiruvananthapuram district secretary, KHRA, many of the hotels and restaurants were burdened by the high commission sought by online platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato.

“Though these platforms began their services with zero commission, they later started charging 10 per cent commission. This was soon hiked to 18 per cent. Apart from this, we had to bear the expense like the cost of cancellation of orders and other hidden charges,” he said.

Unlike other platforms which focus on high-volume restaurants, Rezoy will cover small eateries and three-star hotels, which is advantageous for both the customer and the hotelier. “There are over 65,000 restaurants and hotels across the state. They will be able to use the app to take orders and deliver food,” he said.

Meanwhile, the mushrooming of home chefs, especially during the pandemic, has upset the restaurant and hotel owners. “ We have filed a complaint with the Food Safety Commissionerate against home-based businesses functioning in the state without a mandatory food safety licence. The authorities have ensured that they will take strict action against them,”said B Jayadharan Nair, state vice-president, KHRA.