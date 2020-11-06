STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rezoy application to ease your food worries

“Though these platforms began their services with zero commission, they later started charging 10 per cent commission.

Published: 06th November 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hit hard by the pandemic and with online food delivery aggregators hiking commission, the Kerala Hotel and and Restaurant Association (KHRA) has come up with its own food delivery app, Rezoy, which will connect 200 hotels in Kochi to their customer base by this month. 

The pan-Kerala facility, which will initially be launched in Kochi on a trial basis, will soon be extended to other districts including Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode in the coming months. According to B Vijayakumar, Thiruvananthapuram district secretary, KHRA, many of the hotels and restaurants were burdened by the high commission sought by online platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato.

“Though these platforms began their services with zero commission, they later started charging 10 per cent commission. This was soon hiked to 18 per cent. Apart from this, we had to bear the expense like the cost of cancellation of orders and other hidden charges,” he said.

Unlike other platforms which focus on high-volume restaurants, Rezoy will cover small eateries and three-star hotels, which is advantageous for both the customer and the hotelier. “There are over 65,000 restaurants and hotels across the state. They will be able to use the app to take orders and deliver food,” he said.  

Meanwhile, the mushrooming of home chefs, especially during the pandemic, has upset the restaurant and hotel owners. “ We have filed a complaint with the Food Safety Commissionerate against home-based businesses functioning in the state without a mandatory food safety licence. The authorities have ensured that they will take strict action against them,”said B Jayadharan Nair, state vice-president, KHRA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp