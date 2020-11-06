STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Teen drowns while swimming across Vamanapuram river

The scuba team of Fire and Rescue station rushed to the spot and the body was recovered in 20 minutes.

Published: 06th November 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An 18-year-old boy drowned in the Vamanapuram river at Ayilam Kadavu in Attingal on Thursday afternoon while trying to swim across the river. The deceased has been identified as Faisal of Vayalil Puthen Veedu, Uliyakovil, Kollam. According to Fire and Rescue officials, Faisal drowned near the new bridge at Ayilam Kadavu around 2pm. 

Faisal along with his friends Sarath and Abhijith came to Attingal for Faisal’s admission at Government ITI. “He then visited another friend and went to Ayilam Kadavu with his friend’s brother. Faisal had swum across the river once and was swimming back to the shore. According to the eyewitness, Faisal felt exhausted while he reached halfway. Though the boy who was with him  tried to save him, Faisal drowned in the strong undercurrents,” said an official of Fire and Rescue Station.

The scuba team of Fire and Rescue station rushed to the spot and the body was recovered in 20 minutes. “We got an idea of the location from the boy who accompanied him. So the Scuba team was able to fish out the body quickly,” the official said. The body was shifted to Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vamanapuram river drown
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp