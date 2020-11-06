Teen drowns while swimming across Vamanapuram river

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An 18-year-old boy drowned in the Vamanapuram river at Ayilam Kadavu in Attingal on Thursday afternoon while trying to swim across the river. The deceased has been identified as Faisal of Vayalil Puthen Veedu, Uliyakovil, Kollam. According to Fire and Rescue officials, Faisal drowned near the new bridge at Ayilam Kadavu around 2pm.

Faisal along with his friends Sarath and Abhijith came to Attingal for Faisal’s admission at Government ITI. “He then visited another friend and went to Ayilam Kadavu with his friend’s brother. Faisal had swum across the river once and was swimming back to the shore. According to the eyewitness, Faisal felt exhausted while he reached halfway. Though the boy who was with him tried to save him, Faisal drowned in the strong undercurrents,” said an official of Fire and Rescue Station.

The scuba team of Fire and Rescue station rushed to the spot and the body was recovered in 20 minutes. “We got an idea of the location from the boy who accompanied him. So the Scuba team was able to fish out the body quickly,” the official said. The body was shifted to Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital.