STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

25 ‘step kiosks’ to ramp up Covid testing in Capital, mobile kiosks also on cards

 District Medical Officer K S Shinu told TNIE that the main aim of the initiative is to increase the number of tests. 

Published: 07th November 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Chennai.

The death toll mounted to 7,177 after 55 more people succumbed to the disease in West Bengal. (File Photo | PTI)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of Covid-19 containment strategy and to ramp up Covid-19 testing, the district health authorities are gearing up to set up ‘step kiosks’ at important points in the state capital. The plan is to set up step kiosks – a walk-in sample collection kiosk – at 25 select areas in the district in two phases under private public partnership. The first-ever kiosk has started operations at Thampanoor, one of the busiest transit points in the city which houses the bus terminal and railway station. The second kiosk is being set up on the General Hospital (GH) premises which would also be used as a repeat antigen testing centre. 

The kiosks would act as a one-stop centre to alleviate people’s apprehensions and sensitise the public. Both the kiosks are being set up using the fund from National Health Mission (NHM). As part of the testing strategy, the authorities are also planning to introduce mobile step kiosks. District Medical Officer K S Shinu told TNIE that the main aim of the initiative is to increase the number of tests. 

“People are hesitant to come forward for testing and we want to change this attitude. By setting up more testing infrastructure across the district, we aim to create awareness and a friendly approach and also promote voluntary testing which is crucial for our containment strategy,” Shinu said. The officer in charge of the step kiosk at Thampanoor bus terminal said they will screen people coming from containment zones. 

“KSRTC authorities will announce the message urging people coming from containment zones to reach the step kiosk and get screened for temperature and other Covid-19 symptoms. We will carry out basic screening and rapid antigen test and enter the data into the state Covid control register. People who test positive will be referred to higher medical institutions,” said the official. 

The kiosk, which would operate from 10am to 5pm, will have a medical officer or a staff nurse, lab assistant and a data entry operator. An NHM official said around `1 lakh is being spent on each kiosk. 
“We are looking to join hands with private entities to ramp up testing infrastructure in the district.

We will identify the spots and private parties can set up the facility. We are not planning to recruit more staff to run the kiosks. Right now, Covid cases are on the decline in the district. In the first phase, we will set up 16 kiosks and in the second, we will start nine kiosks,” said the official.  The kiosk will also have a donning area and will be sterilised after every use. A GH official said token system will be introduced at the step kiosk coming up on the hospital premises. 

Recoveries outnumber new cases in T’Puram
T’Puram: The Covid-19 spread in the district has registered a dip again on Friday. A total of 617 people tested positive for Covid in the district on the day, while 829 recovered. The recovery rate is higher in the district for the past two weeks. However, the number of deaths reported from here is still the highest in the state. Seven persons succumbed to the infection on Friday. The deceased are Devaki Amma, 84, of Perunthanni; Chandrika, 65, of Malayinkeezhu; Devakaran, 76, of Neyyattinkara; Omana, 55, of Venniyoor; Murugan, 60, of Kattakada; Bruce,79, of Amaravila; and Dennis, 50, of Kanyakumari.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid testing COVID 19
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp