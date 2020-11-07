BJP releases maiden list of candidates for Corp elections

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP has declared its first set of candidates to 38 wards in Thiruvananthapuram corporation. VV Rajesh, district president of the party, introduced the candidates in the presence of senior leader O Rajagopal, MLA. “The BJP will not only phenomenally improve its current tally in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation but also clinch the Mayor post,” Rajesh told reporters.

He said the rest of the candidates will be announced after discussions with other NDA constituents. The candidates are: Jayalakshmi P S (Thrikkannapuram), Thirumala Anil (Thirumala), P V Manju (Punnakkamugal), Karamana Ajith (Nedumcaud), M R Gopan (Ponnamangalam), Sreedevi S K (Melamcode), Pappanamcode Saji (Punchakkary), Deepika U (Nemom), Jayalakshmi Premkumar (Vanchiyoor), Sheeja Madhu (Jagathy), H Rajan (Valiyasala), Rakhi S (Chakka), Simi Jyothish (Chala), S Babu (Manikyavilakam), Suresh K M (Vazhuthacaud), Shobha Udayan (Arannoor), Rajalakshmi O (Thuruthummoola), Madhusudhanan Nair S (Sasthamangalam), Valsalakumari S (Kowdiar), Sumi S S (Kanjirampara), Padmalekha O (Pangode), R Rajesh Kumar (Kuravankonam), S R Ramya Ramesh (Muttada), Jayashree Gopalakrishnan (Kannammoola), K Santhosh Kumar (Pattom), Athira (Kachani), Giri Kumar (PTP Nagar), Anu G (Kazhakkoottam), Mahitha Madhu J M (Njandoorkonam), Vijayakumaran K (Kattayikkonam), Chempazhanthy, Udayan ( Chempazhanthy), Suni Chandran (Chanthavila), Deeparaj R (Kulathoor), Bindu S R (Cheruvakkal), Vinal Kumar V (Pallithura), Divya R (Mannanthala), Pongummoodu Vikraman (Edavacode) and Suja V S (Poundukadavu).