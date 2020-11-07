STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On the road on our own

In the past three months, a steady rise in the number of vehicle registrations was reported across all major cities in the state.

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Social distancing norms and the risk of contracting Covid-19 are prompting the state’s urban population to switch to private vehicles. This has started choking our city roads further, causing pollution and traffic congestion. The automobile industry is benefiting from this shift, but what are its long-term implications? Express finds out

In the past three months, a steady rise in the number of vehicle registrations was reported across all major cities in the state. Thiruvananthapuram topped the list compared to cities like Kochi and Kollam. To understand the trend, National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac) is now planning to launch a study on the increase in the number of vehicles on the roads since pandemic outbreak and come up with a proactive solution to curb pollution and traffic snarls. 

As many as 2,038 new vehicles were registered in Thiruvananthapuram city in October alone, whereas Ernakulam recorded 1,714 registrations. “People are afraid to use public transport now. The capital city has many government employees who have to commute to work daily. Private vehicles are the most viable option now. This may be why the city has the highest number (new vehicle registrations) compared to the rest of the state,” said Rajeev Puthalath, Joint Transport Commissioner.  

Study needed
Though this may come as a blessing to the automobile industry, experts and residents are worried of frequent traffic congestion, which is already being witnessed in many cities and towns. “Except for a few IT companies, most government and public sector offices are back to normal. They are all commuting in their own vehicles,” said Samson Mathew, director, Natpac.

The Natpac director added that they will launch the study soon. “We will check on the increase in private vehicles, as compared to the decline during the lockdown. The focus will be on the amount of congestion caused by the vehicles. We will also look into pollution and accident figures,” added Mathew. Puthalath added that though the number of private vehicles has increased, accidents have come down by 40 per cent of later. “Introduction of projects like ‘Safe Kerala’ by the Motor Vehicles Department has played a part in this,” he said.

Increasing congestion
Anoop A V, a resident of Pattom, affirms that the congestion has increased since Unlock 5.0. “I commute between Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam weekly. The peak traffic has definitely increased and this is only going to get worse when all offices open. The waiting time at some major traffic junctions has also increased,” he added.

Resuming public transport 
According to Mathew, many people living on the outskirts of the capital city, including places like Neyyattinkara, Nedumangad, and Kattakada, depended on public transport for daily commute earlier. However, with KSRTC yet to launch its full-fledged services, they are forced to buy vehicles, especially two-wheelers. This has resulted in a large spike in traffic volumes on the outskirts,” he said.  With the public transport system still failing to attract the residents, this trend is likely to continue. “We expect KSRTC buses to resume full operations only by January. Authorities should conduct awareness programmes to eliminate any fear or apprehension regarding the use of public transport modes. More parking spaces should be identified,” he added.

