Thiruvananthapuram Corp polls: CPM rolls out list of candidates, winnability prompts choice

Woman contenders in the fray in 46 seats. Arya Rajendran contesting from Mudvanmugal is youngest

Published: 07th November 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

CPM flag

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has announced its candidates for the elections to the Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation council. The party will contest in 70 seats and 46 candidates are women. The youngest is Arya Rajendran, 21, contesting from Mudvanmugal ward. She is a student of LBS Engineering College. The oldest candidate is Gopakumar P K, 68, contesting from the Kadakampally ward.

Incumbent mayor K Sreekumar will contest from Karikkakom. Palkulangara councillor Vijayakumari S who recently switched loyalty from the BJP will contest as CPM candidate in the same seat. Other incumbents who will contest for another term are Sameera S Milhad (Vizhinjam ward), Shajitha Nasar (Vallakadavu), Pushpalatha S (Nedumcaud), Vidya Mohan M A (Jagathy), Rajimol (Nettayam) , R P Sivaji (Thirumala), Bindu Sreekumar (Sasthamangalam), K S Sheela (Chellamangalam), Medyail Vikraman (Pallithura), Helen G (aka Rani Vikraman, Vazhottukonam).

Incumbent councillor of Kunnukuzhi ward and a popular young leader I P Binu was denied a seat. Instead A G Oleena, one of the mayor probables for the Left, would contest from here.

LDF seat-sharing talks continue
The CPI, second major constituent in the LDF, will contest in 17 seats. Janata Dal (S) and LJD will contest in two seats each. The Congress (S), INL and NCP will contest in one seat each. The seat-sharing talks with the newly-joined Kerala Congress (M) and Janadhipathya Kerala Congress are not over. The LDF is yet to decide on the parties which will contest in six seats. They are Fort, Nalanchira, Beemappally, Kinavoor, Beemappally East and Kuravankonam. 

Eight PG holders, one student among candidates
T’Puram: Eight of the candidates are post-graduates. Among them is A G Oleena, 55, an MPhil holder, contesting from Kunnukuzhy. She is an associate professor of Malayalam at the Mahatma Gandhi(MG) College here.  Reena K S, 30, fielded from Nanthancode is a dentist. Amsu V S, who is seeking mandate from Kesavadasapuram, and M Santha in Chakka are both law graduates.

Those in the fray also include 25 degree holders, one diploma holder,  16 matriculates and 17, who have cleared Plus-II. Two candidates had studied till Class VIII and Class IX, respectively. Arya Rajendran, 21, who is seeking election from Mudavanmugal  ward, is the youngest candidate and she is a student of LBS College of Engineering.

Bracing for battle

Read as Sl no. Ward, Candidate, Age, Educational qualification

 1. Mudavanmugal, Arya Rajendran, 21, engineering student
2. Karamana, Geetha, 46, SSLC
3. Arannoor, Bindu Menon, 44, degree
4. Chalai, E K Rajalakshmi, 41, Pre-degree
5. Sunil (Krishnakumar), 47, SSLC
6. Nedumcaud, S Pushpalatha, 45, SSLC
7. Kamaleswaram, Vijayakumari V, 57, IT diploma
8. Kalippankulam, Sajulal, 57, degree
9. Kalady, Shyamkumar, 32, Degree
10. Attukal, Unnikrishnan Nair, 33, Degree
11. Muttathara, Raju B , 64, ninth standard
12. Perunthanni, Perumthanni Raju, 57, SSLC
13. Puthanpalli, S Saleem, 49, Degree
14. Vallakadavu, Shajitha Nasar, 52, VHSC
15. Punnakkamugal- Renuka Kumari S, 53, BA
16. Thrikkannapuram, Priyamol V V, 36, degree
17. Thirumala, R P Sivaji, 54, Pre-degree
18. Nemom, R Padmakumari, 44, Pre-degree
19. Pappanamcode, Maya N S, 39, Pre-degree
20. Ponnumangalam, Sapheera Begum S, 50, SSLC
21. Melamcode, Akshaya V S, 22, BCom
22. Kunnukuzhi, A G Oleena, 55, MPhil
23. Kannammoola, Saranya S S, 23, degree
24. Vanchiyoor, Gayathri Babu, 23, MA
25. Thycaud, G Madhavadas, 59, SSLC
26. Pangode, Saranya S Nair, 29, MA
27. Valiyavila, S Manju, 50, SSLC
28. Vattiyoorkavu, Parvathy I M, 31, BA
29. Kanjirampara, S Vasanthakumari, 62, eighth standard
30. Sasthamangalam, Bindu Sreekumar, 47, BSc
31. Kowdiyar, Sreelekha O, 44, BCom
32. Nanthancode, Dr Reena K S, 30, BDS
33. Jagathy, Vidya Mohan M A, 26, MBA
34. Vanchiyoor, S Aswathy, 29, Plus-II
35. Edavacode, L S Saju, 53, Pre-degree
36. Cheruvakkal, Surya Heman, 22, MA
37. Akkulam, V M Jayakumar, 52, BA
38. Ulloor, Athira L S, 24, BSc
39. Medical College, D R Anil, 56, SSLC
40. Kadakampally, Gopakumar P K, 68, Pre-degree
41. Karikkakom, K Sreekumar, 61, Pre-degree
42. Vettukad, Sabu Jose, 52, MA
43. Palkulangara , Vijayakumari S, 55, SSLC
44. Sreekandeswaram, S Sivakumar, 55, Degree
45. Pettah, Sujadevi C S, 48, BA
46. Chakka, Adv M Santha, 63, LLB
47. Pathirappalli, M S Kasthuri, 51, SSLC
48. Kudappanakunnu, Jayachandran Nair, 48, SSLC
49. Peroorkada, Jameela, 63, PG
50. Muttada, Renoy T P, 43, Pre-degree
51. Kesavadasapuram, Adv Amsu V S, 34, LLB
52. Nettayam, Rajimol, 40, Degree
53. Kachani, P Rama, 60, SSLC
54. Vazhottukonam, Helan A, 49, SSLC
55. Kazhakoottam, Kavitha LS, 41, BCom
56. Kattayikonam, D Ramesan, 57, Pre-degree
57. Powdikonam, Raji S, 39, Plus-II
58. Chellamangalam, K S Sheela, 51, MA
59. Chempazhanthi, P Mahadevan, 24, BSc
60. Sreekaryam, Stanley D’Cruz, 51, BA
61. Attipra, A Sreedevi, 49, SSLC
62. Kulathoor, B Naja, 53, Pre-degree
63. Poundukadavu, Jisha John, 24, Plus-II
64. Pallithura, Medayil Vikraman, 53, SSLC
65. Vizhinjam, Sameera S Milhad, 25, BA
66. Mulloor, Anju K Ninu, 26, Plus-II
67. Harbour, M M Yousuf Khan, 58, Pre-degree
68. Thiruvallam, Meenu M Nair, 28, BBA
69. Punchakkari, D Sivankutty, 43, SSLC
70. Poonkulam, V Prameela, 46, Pre-degree

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp