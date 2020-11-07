Thiruvananthapuram Corp polls: CPM rolls out list of candidates, winnability prompts choice

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has announced its candidates for the elections to the Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation council. The party will contest in 70 seats and 46 candidates are women. The youngest is Arya Rajendran, 21, contesting from Mudvanmugal ward. She is a student of LBS Engineering College. The oldest candidate is Gopakumar P K, 68, contesting from the Kadakampally ward.

Incumbent mayor K Sreekumar will contest from Karikkakom. Palkulangara councillor Vijayakumari S who recently switched loyalty from the BJP will contest as CPM candidate in the same seat. Other incumbents who will contest for another term are Sameera S Milhad (Vizhinjam ward), Shajitha Nasar (Vallakadavu), Pushpalatha S (Nedumcaud), Vidya Mohan M A (Jagathy), Rajimol (Nettayam) , R P Sivaji (Thirumala), Bindu Sreekumar (Sasthamangalam), K S Sheela (Chellamangalam), Medyail Vikraman (Pallithura), Helen G (aka Rani Vikraman, Vazhottukonam).

Incumbent councillor of Kunnukuzhi ward and a popular young leader I P Binu was denied a seat. Instead A G Oleena, one of the mayor probables for the Left, would contest from here.

LDF seat-sharing talks continue

The CPI, second major constituent in the LDF, will contest in 17 seats. Janata Dal (S) and LJD will contest in two seats each. The Congress (S), INL and NCP will contest in one seat each. The seat-sharing talks with the newly-joined Kerala Congress (M) and Janadhipathya Kerala Congress are not over. The LDF is yet to decide on the parties which will contest in six seats. They are Fort, Nalanchira, Beemappally, Kinavoor, Beemappally East and Kuravankonam.

Eight PG holders, one student among candidates

T’Puram: Eight of the candidates are post-graduates. Among them is A G Oleena, 55, an MPhil holder, contesting from Kunnukuzhy. She is an associate professor of Malayalam at the Mahatma Gandhi(MG) College here. Reena K S, 30, fielded from Nanthancode is a dentist. Amsu V S, who is seeking mandate from Kesavadasapuram, and M Santha in Chakka are both law graduates.

Those in the fray also include 25 degree holders, one diploma holder, 16 matriculates and 17, who have cleared Plus-II. Two candidates had studied till Class VIII and Class IX, respectively. Arya Rajendran, 21, who is seeking election from Mudavanmugal ward, is the youngest candidate and she is a student of LBS College of Engineering.

Bracing for battle

Read as Sl no. Ward, Candidate, Age, Educational qualification

1. Mudavanmugal, Arya Rajendran, 21, engineering student

2. Karamana, Geetha, 46, SSLC

3. Arannoor, Bindu Menon, 44, degree

4. Chalai, E K Rajalakshmi, 41, Pre-degree

5. Sunil (Krishnakumar), 47, SSLC

6. Nedumcaud, S Pushpalatha, 45, SSLC

7. Kamaleswaram, Vijayakumari V, 57, IT diploma

8. Kalippankulam, Sajulal, 57, degree

9. Kalady, Shyamkumar, 32, Degree

10. Attukal, Unnikrishnan Nair, 33, Degree

11. Muttathara, Raju B , 64, ninth standard

12. Perunthanni, Perumthanni Raju, 57, SSLC

13. Puthanpalli, S Saleem, 49, Degree

14. Vallakadavu, Shajitha Nasar, 52, VHSC

15. Punnakkamugal- Renuka Kumari S, 53, BA

16. Thrikkannapuram, Priyamol V V, 36, degree

17. Thirumala, R P Sivaji, 54, Pre-degree

18. Nemom, R Padmakumari, 44, Pre-degree

19. Pappanamcode, Maya N S, 39, Pre-degree

20. Ponnumangalam, Sapheera Begum S, 50, SSLC

21. Melamcode, Akshaya V S, 22, BCom

22. Kunnukuzhi, A G Oleena, 55, MPhil

23. Kannammoola, Saranya S S, 23, degree

24. Vanchiyoor, Gayathri Babu, 23, MA

25. Thycaud, G Madhavadas, 59, SSLC

26. Pangode, Saranya S Nair, 29, MA

27. Valiyavila, S Manju, 50, SSLC

28. Vattiyoorkavu, Parvathy I M, 31, BA

29. Kanjirampara, S Vasanthakumari, 62, eighth standard

30. Sasthamangalam, Bindu Sreekumar, 47, BSc

31. Kowdiyar, Sreelekha O, 44, BCom

32. Nanthancode, Dr Reena K S, 30, BDS

33. Jagathy, Vidya Mohan M A, 26, MBA

34. Vanchiyoor, S Aswathy, 29, Plus-II

35. Edavacode, L S Saju, 53, Pre-degree

36. Cheruvakkal, Surya Heman, 22, MA

37. Akkulam, V M Jayakumar, 52, BA

38. Ulloor, Athira L S, 24, BSc

39. Medical College, D R Anil, 56, SSLC

40. Kadakampally, Gopakumar P K, 68, Pre-degree

41. Karikkakom, K Sreekumar, 61, Pre-degree

42. Vettukad, Sabu Jose, 52, MA

43. Palkulangara , Vijayakumari S, 55, SSLC

44. Sreekandeswaram, S Sivakumar, 55, Degree

45. Pettah, Sujadevi C S, 48, BA

46. Chakka, Adv M Santha, 63, LLB

47. Pathirappalli, M S Kasthuri, 51, SSLC

48. Kudappanakunnu, Jayachandran Nair, 48, SSLC

49. Peroorkada, Jameela, 63, PG

50. Muttada, Renoy T P, 43, Pre-degree

51. Kesavadasapuram, Adv Amsu V S, 34, LLB

52. Nettayam, Rajimol, 40, Degree

53. Kachani, P Rama, 60, SSLC

54. Vazhottukonam, Helan A, 49, SSLC

55. Kazhakoottam, Kavitha LS, 41, BCom

56. Kattayikonam, D Ramesan, 57, Pre-degree

57. Powdikonam, Raji S, 39, Plus-II

58. Chellamangalam, K S Sheela, 51, MA

59. Chempazhanthi, P Mahadevan, 24, BSc

60. Sreekaryam, Stanley D’Cruz, 51, BA

61. Attipra, A Sreedevi, 49, SSLC

62. Kulathoor, B Naja, 53, Pre-degree

63. Poundukadavu, Jisha John, 24, Plus-II

64. Pallithura, Medayil Vikraman, 53, SSLC

65. Vizhinjam, Sameera S Milhad, 25, BA

66. Mulloor, Anju K Ninu, 26, Plus-II

67. Harbour, M M Yousuf Khan, 58, Pre-degree

68. Thiruvallam, Meenu M Nair, 28, BBA

69. Punchakkari, D Sivankutty, 43, SSLC

70. Poonkulam, V Prameela, 46, Pre-degree