Two dead, one injured after tanker lorry overturns

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A driver and cleaner of a tanker lorry died in a road accident after the vehicle overturned while applying sudden brake to avoid collision with a motorcycle on the national highway at Korani near Attingal here in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased are driver, Sudeesh, a native of Udayamperoor and cleaner Nidheesh, a native of Aroor. Another person Shaji who was also in the lorry suffered serious injuries. The Mangalapuram police have registered a case in connection with the accident. According to police, the accident occurred around 12.30 am when the lorry was proceeding to Thiruvananthapuram from Ernakulam.

When the lorry reached Korani, a motorcycle overtook another vehicle and came face to face with the lorry. The lorry driver applied brake to avoid a collision and the vehicle eventually overturned. The locals and police took part in the rescue operation. However, Sudeesh and Nideesh died on the spot while Shaji was taken to the medical college hospital with serious injuries. The bodies have been handed over to relatives.