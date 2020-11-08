Covid-19: 554 cases of local spread in Capital district, 761 recover

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With less fresh cases than recoveries, as many as 719 people were tested positive on Saturday while 761 recoveries were reported. Despite having one of the highest Covid death rates in the state at 451, the increase in recoveries are looked upon as a positive sign as far as the Covid scenario in the district is concerned.

Among the total cases on Saturday, 554 were infections through local transmission and four of them were health workers. As many as 761 recoveries were also reported continuing the increasing trend in the rate of daily recoveries. There were 8,085 active cases in the district as on Saturday. Two deaths were reported on the day. Dinesh Kumar (55) from Kattakada and Devaraj (60) from Kanjiramkulam are the deceased.

As many as 1,605 people are newly under observation in the district on the day while a total of 25,518 people are now under Covid observation with 214 of them in quarantine centres. Meanwhile, action has been taken against 310 people in the district for violating Covid protocol by the sectoral officers deployed across the district.

While 17 cases were charged, 54 people were fined. 218 people were sent off with a warning. The newly declared micro containment zones include ISRO quarters, CISF quarters and Station Kadavu in Pallithura under the city corporation limit.