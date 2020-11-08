STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Covid-19: 554 cases of local spread in Capital district, 761 recover

Among the total cases on Saturday, 554 were infections through local transmission and four of them were health workers.

Published: 08th November 2020 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Healthcare staff collects nasal swabs for Covid-19. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With less fresh cases than recoveries, as many as 719 people were tested positive on Saturday while 761 recoveries were reported. Despite having one of the highest Covid death rates in the state at 451, the increase in recoveries are looked upon as a positive sign as far as the Covid scenario in the district is concerned.

Among the total cases on Saturday, 554 were infections through local transmission and four of them were health workers. As many as 761 recoveries were also reported continuing the increasing trend in the rate of daily recoveries. There were 8,085 active cases in the district as on Saturday. Two deaths were reported on the day. Dinesh Kumar (55) from Kattakada and Devaraj (60) from Kanjiramkulam are the deceased.

As many as 1,605 people are newly under observation in the district on the day while a total of 25,518 people are now under Covid observation with 214 of them in quarantine centres. Meanwhile, action has been taken against 310 people in the district for violating Covid protocol by the sectoral officers deployed across the district.

While 17 cases were charged, 54 people were fined. 218 people were sent off with a warning. The newly declared micro containment zones include ISRO quarters, CISF quarters and Station Kadavu in Pallithura under the city corporation limit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp