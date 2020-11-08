STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local body polls: Congress prospects rest on finding right candidates

The UDF allies’ current strength in the Corporation is six, making it a total of 21 seats from 100 wards

Congress Flag

Congress flag (Photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: During the last local bodies election, it was the Congress which got a severe drubbing in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election due to its wrong candidate selection. When the BJP made a leap in the Corporation from a paltry 6 seats to 35, it was the Congress which was left severely crippled.

Now it’s going to be a do-or-die situation for DCC president Neyyatinkara Sanal and his team where they have a Herculean task ahead to better its existing 15 seats. The UDF allies’ current strength in the Corporation is six making it a total of 21 seats from  100 wards. The BJP had reason to cheer as it came second in the Corporation, pushing the Congress to third position after the LDF secured 42 seats followed by BJP which became the single largest party to romp home with 35 seats.

The KPCC leadership had openly admitted that it was the wrong candidature which played spoilsport for the Congress. The then Thiruvananthapuram DCC leadership led by Karakulam Krishnapillai had also come under the wrath of a section of Congress leaders. He had allegedly denied seat to M S Anil, the then Youth Congress general secretary and gave the seat to the then Janata Dal (United) in Kazhakootam ward which saw V K Prasanth emerging winner who later went on to become the youngest Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram.

The sitting Gowreesapattom ward was also given to another ally, KC (M) where they had a hard time finding a right candidate. Many wards saw wrong candidates being considered by the Congress as well as by its allies.  Already the 21-member high-power political affairs committee meeting of the KPCC has expressed apprehension about many pressure groups and non-political organisations coming to the forefront to contest in the Corporation election.

K Muraleedharan, MP, and former MLA from Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency, told TNIE that taking a cue from the successful Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam movement in Kochi, the newly formed apolitical groups are definitely a cause of concern. “These apolitical groups will only affect the prospects of the Congress. The votes of the LDF are going to be splintered which would go to the BJP camp. Thus the LDF can also avoid defeat. But in the end it will be the Congress that will be badly affected if the right candidate is not selected”, said Muraleedharan.

