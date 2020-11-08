STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local body polls: Guidelines issued for poll campaign

The district administration has issued revised guidelines for campaigning in the upcoming local body elections.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has issued revised guidelines for campaigning in the upcoming local body elections. The instructions include new directions on campaign materials including flex boards, banners and graffiti.

All campaign advertisements should have the name of the person in charge of the campaign and their position in the campaign team. No demeaning, derogatory or uncivilised advertisements will be allowed. Advertisements carrying images of murder, ideas hurting religious sentiments or any such elements will not be entertained.

The campaign posters or other materials placed by the opposition candidate should not be tampered with. The materials should not be placed in such a way that they block another candidate’s posters or other campaign materials.

District collector Navjot Khosa said that all revised instructions must be followed without fail. Anyone placing boards obstructing roads or footpaths will face action. The boards should be placed in such a way that the travel through the road/ footpath is not affected.

Advertisements should not be placed on electric poles, mobile towers, private properties or walls of houses without prior permission. After elections, all materials should be removed and recycled. If the materials are not removed in five days, the local body concerned should remove them and collect the amount for the work from the candidate.

