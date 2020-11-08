Prohibitory order violations: 32 held, 17 cases registered

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police on Saturday arrested 32 persons and registered 17 cases for violating prohibitory orders in the state. Of these, 17 people arrested are from Malappuram and 15 are from Thrissur Rural.

The highest number of cases were registered in Alappuzha with five cases followed by Ernakulam Rural with three cases, two each in Thiruvananthapuram city, Thiruvananthapuram Rural and Idukki and one each from Thrissur Rural, Malappuram and Kannur. Meanwhile, 532 persons were arrested in connection with Covid-19 protocol violations in the state on Saturday.

A total of 1,389 cases were registered and 57 vehicles were seized. The police identified 8,001 people in the state who did not wear face masks and five cases have been registered for quarantine violations. Despite the rise in Covid cases, Kollam Rural has the most number of violators in the state. As many as 464 cases were registered in Kollam Rural limits 232 cases were registered in Kollam city limits.

Thiruvananthapuram Rural limit recorded 277 cases while the city reported 191 cases. Kannur, Wayanad, Ernakulam city, Ernakulam Rural and Kozhikode witnessed less than 10 cases. Police said the patrolling and crackdown on prohibitory orders and Covid-19 protocol violations will be intensified in the coming days due to the rise in cases in the state.