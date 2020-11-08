STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Prohibitory order violations: 32 held, 17 cases registered

The state police on Saturday arrested 32 persons and registered 17 cases for violating prohibitory orders in the state.

Published: 08th November 2020 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police on Saturday arrested 32 persons and registered 17 cases for violating prohibitory orders in the state. Of these, 17 people arrested are from Malappuram and 15 are from Thrissur Rural.

The highest number of cases were registered in Alappuzha with five cases followed by Ernakulam Rural with three cases, two each in Thiruvananthapuram city, Thiruvananthapuram Rural and Idukki and one each from Thrissur Rural, Malappuram and Kannur. Meanwhile, 532 persons were arrested in connection with Covid-19 protocol violations in the state on Saturday.

A total of 1,389 cases were registered and 57 vehicles were seized. The police identified 8,001 people in the state who did not wear face masks and five cases have been registered for quarantine violations. Despite the rise in Covid cases, Kollam Rural has the most number of violators in the state. As many as 464 cases were registered in Kollam Rural limits 232 cases were registered in Kollam city limits.

Thiruvananthapuram Rural limit recorded 277 cases while the city reported 191 cases. Kannur, Wayanad, Ernakulam city, Ernakulam Rural and Kozhikode witnessed less than 10 cases. Police said the patrolling and crackdown on prohibitory orders and Covid-19 protocol violations will be intensified in the coming days due to the rise in cases in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp