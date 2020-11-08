Speaker playing politics, says Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala came out heavily against Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan alleging that he is playing politics degrading the position he is holding. He also said that the UDF will have to think of filing yet another noconfidence motion against the Speaker. Chennithala was speaking after inaugurating the UDF Thiruvananthapuram district meet.

Chennithala alleged that the Speaker’s action to refer the complaint against the Enforcement Directorate to the Privilege and Ethics Committee without any inspection was done in haste. CPM MLA James Mathew had sent his complaint on November 3 which was instantly taken up by the Speaker before the Privilege and Ethics Committee, said Chennithala.

“The meeting was initially scheduled to take place on November 11, but it was advanced to November 5. This shows the haste in which the Speaker has acted. I had already sent a letter to the Speaker highlighting this issue on Friday. He should have demanded a probe into the corruption”, said Chennithala.

He also alleged that the CPM is acting as if they can commit any wrong doing, but none should initiate a probe. Chennithala maintained that the place is not China, but Kerala.