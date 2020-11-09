44-year-old man held for attempt to murder of neighbour in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thumba police have arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly attempting to murder his neighbour.

The accused is Rajan Netto alias Rajan Kutty, a native of Pound Kadavu, Valiyaveli. According to the police, the accused hit the head of fisherman Aji with an iron rod around 8pm on Friday following a long-standing dispute.

Aji is currently under treatment at a hospital and his condition is reportedly stable. Rajan had absconded since the incident and he was nabbed on Saturday night.

He has been booked under Section 307 ( attempt to murder) of the IPC. Rajan is accused of several criminal cases registered at Thumba police station.

He was later produced before the magistrate court which remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days, said the police.