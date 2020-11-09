STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hectic parleys in Congress on to complete seat allocation in 100 wards of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Be it the local bodies, Assembly or Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has always been at the last to come up with its list of candidates.

Published: 09th November 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag (Photo | PTI)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the CPM and BJP have come out with their lists of candidates in the 100 wards under Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the Congress has not yet completed its procedure to identify right candidates. So far, candidates have been identified only in 40 wards.

Hectic parleys are on to finalise the seat-sharing mechanism between the Congress and the UDF allies.

Be it the local bodies, Assembly or Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has always been at the last to come up with its list of candidates.

The main reason for the delay would always be arriving at a consensus on the seat-sharing mechanism among the UDF allies.

ALSO READ | Over half of CPI candidates contesting Thiruvananthapuram civic body polls are degree holders

This time also, things are not much different. Thiruvananthapuram DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal and UDF district chairman P K Venugopal have been working on a seat-sharing mechanism which is most likely to be completed by Monday. M Murali, KPCC general secretary who holds charge of the local bodies, told TNIE that the selection of candidates is a long process which is done democratically.

“The KPCC leadership has decided not to intervene in the candidates’ selection as the ball is in the court of the ward committees. When it comes to the candidates for corporation elections, the divisional committees of ward and booth-level committees have to take a call. This is because in certain wards there will be more than 6,000 voters and the divisional committees will be consulted,” said Murali.

The Congress’ candidates to the 26-member Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat have been finalised. But the official announcement will be done only by Tuesday along with the list of candidates in the 100 wards of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. The number of seats earmarked for the UDF allies is also yet to be finalised. Murali told TNIE that the list will be announced with the concurrence of the KPCC president. The notification to the local bodies election is scheduled for November 12. The Election Commission will also start accepting the nomination from the candidates on the same day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp