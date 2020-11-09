Sugathakumari addresses Sargolsavam online fest participants through letter

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poet Sugathakumari wrote an emotional letter to the children participating in an online arts festival, asking them to be good human beings with a love for nature and earth. She advised them that the basic mantra for a successful life was love.

The 86-year-old, in her letter addressed to the participants of Sargolsavam, organised by the Government Model Boys HSS, Thycaud, said, “My health is in a bad state. Hence, I cannot speak and my doctor has restricted me from meeting anyone. However, I’m glad I could share this joy virtually. Everything I wanted to say, I’ve done through my poems. I have nothing more. Let mutual love be our strength in these testing times.”She inaugurated the valedictory function of the week-long festival on Sunday. The veteran poet said she was happy that online arts festivals were a relief to children who were confined to their homes. The winners of various contests were distributed certificates online.

PTA president K Gopi presided over. Principal M P Shaji, headmaster Shibu Premlal E and staff secretary J M Raheem spoke. Sargolsavam, organised as part of Kerala Piravi celebrations, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on November 1. Prominent personalities who addressed the children included Ezhacherry Ramachandran, Pandit Ramesh Narayan, C P John, Kariavattom Sreekandan Nair, Gireesh Puliyoor, Vinod Vaisakhi, Shiju Khan, V S Bindu and Assem Thannimoodu.