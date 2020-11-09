Thiruvananthapuram district reports more COVID recoveries than fresh cases for third straight day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district reported more recoveries than new Covid cases for the third straight day on Sunday. While 421 fresh cases were recorded, 881 recoveries were registered. Currently, 7,623 people remain under treatment in the district.

The death of two persons -- 62-year-old Dasan of Sreekaryam and 68-year-old Chandrika of Azhoor -- were confirmed as due to Covid-19. Of the new cases, 333 resulted from local contact. Twelve healthcare workers are also among the newly-infected.

A total of 26,039 persons are under home quarantine while 226 are under institutional quarantine. Meanwhile, 382 persons were charged with violation of prohibitory orders. With this, the number of people pulled up by the police for violation of protocol rose to 23,264 in the district.