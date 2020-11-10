LSG polls: BJP announces 29 more candidates in city corp

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP on Monday released the second list of candidates in 29 wards of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Along with the 38 candidates declared earlier, the total number of candidates announced by the saffron party in the 100-member council has now reached 67.BJP district president V V Rajesh announced the candidates in the presence of former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan.

B Ashok Kumar, who had unsuccessfully contested the last local body election has entered the fray this time from Palkulangara. A BDJS candidate and a BJP-backed independent candidate also figure in the list released on Monday. While 24-year-old Devi Karthika from Vazhottukonam is the youngest in the lot, B Mohanan Nair, 67, from Kuriyathi is the oldest. Nine candidates have educational qualification of graduation and above.