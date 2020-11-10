Relatives allege mystery in death of 40-year-old woman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The relatives of a 40-year-old woman, who was found dead in her residence at Neyyattinkara, have raised suspicion about her death. Though Neyyattinkara police registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of IPC, they are yet to initiate a detailed probe on the complaint by the relatives, who include filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. Hence, the relatives approached the DGP and other senior police officers to probe whether she was trapped by the organ trade mafia.

Sandhya of Perumbazhuthoor, near Neyyattinkara, was found dead in her residence on Saturday. She had tested Covid positive and had recovered as well. It was her daughter Saranya who found her lying motionless. Though she was rushed to the General Hospital in Neyyattinkara, the doctors declared her brought dead. According to Sanal, who is Sandhya’s cousin, the incident raises suspicion as she was perfectly healthy a day before her death. “I learnt from other relatives that she had attended a family function after coming back home from her Covid treatment. However, Saranya told me that Sandhya was suffering from body pain since Saturday noon,” he said.

Now, what raises suspicion is that the local police took her body to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) to conduct the autopsy when Neyyattinkara hospital had all the facilities, he said. “Sandhya had donated her liver to Aster Medcity in Kochi to clear a debt in 2018. Hence, we suspect the involvement of the organ trade mafia,” he added.

‘Tested Covid positive again at Medical College Hospital’

Meanwhile, police said they did not receive any complaint alleging suspicion. “We received intimation about the death and registered a case pertaining to unnatural death. The postmortem is yet to be conducted. We completed the inquest at General Hospital after she tested Covid negative. However, the PCR test results at MCH confirmed her to be Covid positive again. Hence, the samples were sent to Alappuzha for final confirmation. If it comes back negative, we will conduct the autopsy and find out the exact reason of death, after which we will take further steps,” said CI T Sreekumaran Nair, Neyyattinkara.