Short film festival on women's security to be held online, Rs 50K for best entry

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when women's security is a talking point in society, a cultural group has come forward to organise an online film festival named 'She' based on the topic.



Short films of a duration ranging from three minutes to five minutes will be considered for the festival being organised by Jatayu Rama Cultural Centre.

The best three short films will be given cash awards of Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. Cash prizes of Rs 10,000 will also be given for best direction, content, acting, editing and cinematography.



The registration fee is Rs 1,000 and the last date for submitting entries in HD format is January 15, 2021. More details are available on the website www.jatayuramatemple.in. Phone: 9778065168.