UDF announces first list of candidates in Corp

In the list of 35 candidates, 26 are women. Candidates in the remaining 65 wards most likely to be announced today

Published: 10th November 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee announced the first list of 35 UDF candidates, who will be contesting in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections, on Monday. Among them, 26 are women with two of them being practising lawyers. Eight among the 35 are former councillors — Johnson Joseph (Nalanchira), Sasthamangalam Gopan (Sasthamangalam), Vanaja Rajendrababu (Mannanthala), P S Sarojam (Vanchiyoor) K Suresh Kumar (Vazhuthacaud), Udaya Lakshmi (Fort), V R Sini (CMP, Cheruvakkal) and Aakkulam Suresh (Aakkulam). The remaining candidates in the 65 wards are most likely to be announced on Tuesday.

The Congress and the UDF have always faced allegations about not bringing in adequate women representation. But with 50 per cent reservation earmarked for them, 26 women have been included in the first list of candidates released by the DCC include two from CMP and another an independent candidate. 

Senior Congress man Johnson Joseph, who is currently contesting from Nalanchira ward, is in the fray for the sixth time. Another veteran woman leader who is contesting for the fourth time is Vanaja Rajendrababu from Mannanthala. But she was a tad disappointed last time when she lost the seat over toss after her rival candidate also won the same number of votes. 

Vanaja exuded confidence that this time she would win with a thumping majority. Smitha Sumesh and V J Sumi Krishna are the two lawyers in the fray from Pangode and Melamcode wards respectively.60-year-old Aniyoor M Prasanna Kumar, who had retired as an administrative assistant from the Directorate of Medical Education, is in the fray from Chempazhanthy ward. The LLB degree holder, who has been the president of Chempazhanthy Service Co-operative Bank for 25 years, hopes that it will keep him in good stead over his rivals.A kindergarten teacher attached to the Abraham Memorial Higher Secondary School, Tirumala, T L Sneha, is also contesting from Thrikkannapuram ward.
 

