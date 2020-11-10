STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Utsav’ takes Kudumbashree initiatives online

The Kudumbashree Utsav, which kicked off last Wednesday, has already started receiving orders from across the country.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Feel like tasting a jar of organic white pumpkin pickle? How about shopping for some handmade, earthen curry pots or pans or a pair of household accessories from a Kudumbashree unit? Maybe you want to, but the Covid restrictions are stopping you from venturing out. Fear not, as all Kudumbashree products are now available online through www.kudumbashreebazaar.com. Kudumbashree Mission is also hosting a two week-long ‘Utsav’ online shopping campaign to increase its visibility.

The Kudumbashree Utsav, which kicked off last Wednesday, has already started receiving orders from across the country. The sale is observing Deepavali festivities in the state and also aims to promote the online portal. “This decentralised model aims to introduce woman entrepreneurs to technology and empower them in this internet-based economy. We realised that we need to promote the portal well to find a place among our competitors. Apart from attractive discounts, the festival will also help Kudumbashree reach out to more people,” said Harikishore S, executive director, Kudumbashree.

The festival, being organised in collaboration with India Post will offer free shipment across the country. “As many as 209 post offices from across the country have been identified. After we receive the orders, Kudumbashree members will pack them and drop them at the post offices close to them. The entire shipment cost will be borne by Kudumbashree,” said the official.

The online portal showcases around 1,020 products from 350 sellers. A 20 to 40 per cent discount is being given on the products listed on the portal. You can choose from an interesting list of essentials including organic rice, ethnic snacks, homemade pickle and traditional kitchen accessories. “The discounts are decided by the women entrepreneurs. They are planning to offer an additional 10 per cent discount through promotional codes,” said Harikishore. Utsav concldes on November 19.

