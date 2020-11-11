A damp festive season at Nanniyode

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is again that time of the year when the streets of Nanniyode will sport flyers and flex boards with pictures of dazzling fireworks. But then, this Deepavali would be different for them, with the pandemic threat looming over them, and a bleak sale ahead. Ramachandran Ashan hails from one of the traditional firecracker manufacturing families of Nanniyode. His people don’t just cater to the Deepavali market, but to every festival, and the big fireworks that signalled the conclusion of major temple festivals around the town. Business was almost always good.

Now, all Ramachandran has are memories of a time when Nanniyode, a firecracker manufacturing hub with most number of licensed units in the district, used to resonate with the thunder of ‘amitt’, ‘gund’, ‘mukku padakkam’ and other tiny, yet fancy crackers, and the famous varieties like ‘pookkutty’ (flower pot) and ‘ola padakkam’ (palm-leaf crackers).

“Every year, we have customers coming from different parts of the city and even from Kollam to buy from us. We used to make up to Rs 5 lakh every year from Deepavali sales, but this year, we don’t hope to make even half of that,” says Ramachandran, who has been in the business for almost 40 years. Over 1,000 traditional labourers are employed in nearly 20 licensed firecracker manufacturing units across Nanniyode. The workforce mostly comprises elderly women who make more than 1,000 crackers a day, to earn Rs 180. This year, however, though the factories have opened up, they are short of hands.

“I have been in the business since I turned 13. Now I have about 15 workers in my unit. The younger generation is unwilling to step in, because the business is unpredictable. During this time, sales ought to be in full swing. But the pandemic has changed everything,” says 50-year-old Sushilan Nanniyode, owner of Sreekrishna Fireworks.

Despite all odds, Nanniyode is still gearing up for firecracker sale, according to directions they received during a meeting with the village officer and medical officers of Nanniyode. The units will provide cracker kits, costing between Rs 250 and Rs 3,000. “We have been asked to provide crackers in kits and open multiple counters during the week,” said Sushilan.