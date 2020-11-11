STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A damp festive season at Nanniyode

It is again that time of the year when the streets of Nanniyode will sport flyers and flex boards with pictures of dazzling fireworks.

Published: 11th November 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

A woman worker making firecrackers at Sri Ayyappa Fireworks at Nanniyode near Palode in Thiruvananthapuram| B P Deepu

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is again that time of the year when the streets of Nanniyode will sport flyers and flex boards with pictures of dazzling fireworks. But then, this Deepavali would be different for them, with the pandemic threat looming over them, and a bleak sale ahead. Ramachandran Ashan hails from one of the traditional firecracker manufacturing families of Nanniyode. His people don’t just cater to the Deepavali market, but to every festival, and the big fireworks that signalled the conclusion of major temple festivals around the town. Business was almost always good.

Now, all Ramachandran has are memories of a time when Nanniyode, a firecracker manufacturing hub with most number of licensed units in the district, used to resonate with the thunder of  ‘amitt’, ‘gund’, ‘mukku padakkam’ and other tiny, yet fancy crackers, and the famous varieties like ‘pookkutty’ (flower pot) and ‘ola padakkam’ (palm-leaf crackers). 

“Every year, we have customers coming from different parts of the city and even from Kollam to buy from us. We used to make up to Rs 5 lakh every year from Deepavali sales, but this year, we don’t hope to make even half of that,” says Ramachandran, who has been in the business for almost 40 years. Over 1,000 traditional labourers are employed in nearly 20 licensed firecracker manufacturing units across Nanniyode. The workforce mostly comprises elderly women who make more than 1,000 crackers a day, to earn Rs 180. This year, however, though the factories have opened up, they are short of hands. 

“I have been in the business since I turned 13. Now I have about 15 workers in my unit. The younger generation is unwilling to step in, because the business is unpredictable. During this time, sales ought to be in full swing. But the pandemic has changed everything,” says 50-year-old Sushilan Nanniyode, owner of Sreekrishna Fireworks.

Despite all odds, Nanniyode is still gearing up for firecracker sale, according to directions they received during a meeting with the village officer and medical officers of Nanniyode. The units will provide cracker kits, costing between Rs 250 and Rs 3,000. “We have been asked to provide crackers in kits and open multiple counters during the week,” said Sushilan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepavali Nanniyode firecrackers
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp