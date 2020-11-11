Domestic violence cases surge lockdown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Confirming the worst fears of psychologists and women’s groups, the state has witnessed an exponential increase in the number of domestic violence cases during the lockdown period. From March 25 to October 31, the police received 2,868 complaints of domestic violence from women. However, the whole of 2019 saw 2,991 cases of cruelty by husbands and relatives, according to state Crime Records Bureau.

Of the total complaints from, 2,757 complaints were also settled, a statement from the police said here on Tuesday. State Police Chief Loknath Behera has instructed the IG (Headquarters) and Woman cell SP to ensure redressal of the grievances of the remaining 111 cases, the statement said.

The state police chief recently participated in an online adalat to hear victims’ complaints of domestic violence under the aegis of newly formed district-level ‘Domestic Conflict Resolution Centres’.The new centres will ensure convenience for the police as well as the complainants as the investigators would meet complainants and defendants in person.