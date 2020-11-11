No PG in govt colleges upsets Biochemistry graduates of state

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The over 400 graduate students of biochemistry in the state have taken strong exception to the much sought after subject not figuring among the 197 new generation courses announced by the higher education department recently. Not only that, they alleged that several of these newly-introduced courses have few if any takers. The biochemistry was started at government colleges as a UG course in 1994.

Accusing the government of failing to introduce biochemistry PG courses at any of the state-run colleges, the students pointed out that seeking admission in self-financing colleges or going outside the state is the only option available to those wanting to pursue the Master’s degree. Though the University of Kerala Kariyavattom campus does offer a PG course in biochemistry, students hailing from distant places keen to pursue their Master’s in biochemistry are unable to travel this far.

Hence the biochemistry graduate students have urged the higher education department to start PG courses in government colleges at the earliest. All the biochemistry graduate students in the state, including those of Government Women’s College, Thiruvananthapuram -- which boasts a well-equipped lab for biochemistry undergraduate course -- have also submitted a memorandum to the chief minister and higher education minister seeking their urgent intervention in this regard. “Currently, none of the government colleges in Kerala offers MSc biochemistry course. It is available only in a few self-financing colleges. Moreover, the fees charged by such colleges is pretty high.

There are 400-plus biochemistry graduates in the state. If we want to pursue studies at the postgraduate level, we need to go to other states. The students from economically backward families have to give up education at the degree level and go for jobs or prepare for PSC examinations,” said R Maya ( name changed), a biochemistry graduate.

Besides, 49 new courses have been allotted to 47 government colleges. The new courses, include political science(five colleges)English( six colleges)commerce(six colleges) and history(three colleges) among others while MSc statistics, MSc integrated psychology and MSc chemistry with drug chemistry are the newly-introduced science PG courses. But despite its immense possibilities in research and employment generation, biochemistry still got a cold-shoulder.

Usha Titus, secretary, higher education, told TNIE that the government has no direct role in introducing new courses. “The faculty of universities recommend the new courses, None of the faculty members had recommended introduction of MSc biochemistry. Though biochemistry offers vast opportunities, we can’t do anything since there were hardly any recommendations. We will address the grievances of students the coming year,” she said.