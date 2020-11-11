STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second list of Congress candidates announced

Allies have not found their names in latest list. Candidates’ list for the remaining 44 wards pending
 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram DCC has released its second list of Congress candidates in the 21 wards among the 100 wards in the corporation. The first list of candidates belonging to the 35 wards which include two CMP women candidates and also an independent candidate in Fort ward was released by DCC president Neyyatinkara Sanal. Interestingly, in the latest second list, the allies have not found their names. Now candidates’ list belonging to the remaining 44 wards is pending.

While the rivals LDF and BJP are way ahead in announcing candidature, the Congress has been limping behind. But when it comes to Congress, it has always been on a “go slow” process.  The DCC leadership is still unable to zero in on UDF candidates who are winnable and have social acceptance in their home wards. There is still lack of clarity on seat allocation to UDF allies.  A senior Congress leader told TNIE that so far an understanding has been reached only in those wards that come under Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu and Kazhakootam Assembly constituencies.  

“The interesting factor is that those Congress ward councillors who had served in the 2010-15 council have since made a comeback. In the 2015-20 Corporation council, these leaders, mostly men, couldn’t contest as their wards became reserved seats”, said a senior Congress leader.   Among the 35 wards announced initially, Congress candidates who have come back after a term gap are S Sathi Kumari who is contesting from the Kaudiar ward, Gayatri V Nair (Kanjirampara), V Shibu Kumar (Nettayam), P S Sarojam (Vanchiyoor), P Padmakumar (Perunthanni), K Suresh Kumar (Vazhuthacaud), K Radha (Aarannoor), Udaya Lakshmi (Fort ward, independent candidate with the support of the Congress), Aakkulam Suresh (Aakkulam) and Sasthamangalam Gopan (Sasthamangalam) as well as UDF ally, CMP’s  V R Sini (Cheruvakkal).   Suresh Kumar who is contesting from Vazhuthacaud ward for the third time has battled against a former deputy speaker of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. In 2010, Suresh had trounced LDF’s Vazhuthacaud Narendran. Now, his main rival is going to be Rakhi Ravikumar, CPI’s star contestant and the current deputy mayor.

The DCC leadership had initially claimed that they had finalised the list of candidates for the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat. But the list is yet to be announced due to dispute. So far rebel candidate’s entry has not been reported. But once candidates for 100 wards are announced, the arrival of rebel candidates is anticipated. KPCC leadership has already warned the rebels of dire consequences.

Second list of 21 candidates
Muhammed Hussain Sait (Kalippankulam), S Gireesh Kumar (Valiyasala), Sindhu Pazhani (Chalai), Adv. Soya Rajendran (Sreekanteswaram), Latha Kumari (Chackai), Kennedy Louis (Valiyathura),  Vivek H Nair aka Shambhu (Palkulangara), Omana (Mulloor), Mujeeb Rahman (Harbour), Sajitha (Kazhakootam), Shibu (Anamukham), Selvaraj (Chanthavila), Maneesh (Kattayikonam), Alathara Anil (Sreekariyam), Sherly Teacher (Poundkadavu), K S Vinu (Poojappura), Thresiamma Teacher (Kinavoor), George Louis (Kesavadasapuram), Anlette (Kachani), Haripriya (Vattiyoorkavu) and Rameshan (Thycaud).

The first list of UDF candidates in the fray

No.    Name    Party    Ward    Age    Qualification
 1    D Anil Kumar    Cong    Kadakampally    55    SSLC
2    Johnson Joseph    Cong    Nalanchira    63    SSLC        
 3    Rekha Vijayan    Cong    Chellamangalam     35    Graduate
4    Aniyoor M Prasanna Kumar    Cong    Chempazhanthy    60    Graduate & LLB
5     M Kala    Cong    Powdikonam     48    Pre-degree
6     I Sindhu    Cong    Njandoorkonam    40    Pre-degree,   JDC  Co-operation, DCA
7     P Bindu    Cong    Ulloor    38     SSLC             
8    Vanaja Rajendrababu    Cong    Mannanthala    52    Pre-degree
9    S Sathikumari    Cong    Kowdiar     56    Pre-degree
10     Gayatri V Nair    Cong    Kanjirampara    35    TTC 
11    Ajanatha Ratheesh    Cong    Thuruthummoola    40     Graduate
12     Adv. Sumitha Sumesh    Cong    Pangode     44     BSc,  LLB
13      V Shibu Kumar    Cong    Nettayam     43     Pre-degree
14      D Sreelatha    Cong    Kodunganoor    49    Pre-degree
15      A Sindhusha    Cong    Vazhottukonam    48     SSLC             
16      P S Sarojam    Cong    Vanchiyoor     62    Graduate
17      P   Padmakumar    Cong    Perunthanni    56    BCom 
18     Arya Praveen    Cong    Pettah     34    Pre-degree             
19        K   Suresh Kumar    Cong    Vazhuthacaud    58    SSLC,   ITI             
20        K   Radha    Cong    Aarannoor     62    SSLC   failed             
21      Neethu Vijayan    Cong    Jagathi     30    Diploma in

22       S   Sreekala    Cong    Mudavanmugal     41     Pre-degree
23     T L Sneha    Cong    Thrikkannapuram     35    SSLC,   TTC             
24      Smitha G Chandran    Cong    Punnakkamughal    40    Graduate,  TTC, Civil Engineering                         Diploma             
25     N   Shreena    Cong    Estate     35     Degree, BEd             
26       Adv V J Sumi Krishna    Cong    Melamcode    34   BL, LLB             
27       Udaya Lakshmi  (independent with      Fort    53    Graduate   UDF support)                                               
28     V R Sini    CMP    Cheruvakkal              45             BPharm
29    Soumya Anil    CMP    Kannanmoola             40             Graduate
30    Saji Chandran    Cong    Kulathoor             51             BCom              
31    Suji Suresh    Cong    Pappanamcode             49             Pre-degree
32     R   Sheeba    Cong    Nemom             37             Pre-degree
33     Aakkulam Suresh    Cong    Aakkulam      54             Pre-degree,   ITI 
34       Sasthamangalam   Gopan    Cong    Sasthamangalam             59             SSLC             
35     Ananthapuri Manikantan    Cong    Attukal             42      BA   Journalism, 

Congress
