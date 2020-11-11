Second list of Congress candidates announced

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram DCC has released its second list of Congress candidates in the 21 wards among the 100 wards in the corporation. The first list of candidates belonging to the 35 wards which include two CMP women candidates and also an independent candidate in Fort ward was released by DCC president Neyyatinkara Sanal. Interestingly, in the latest second list, the allies have not found their names. Now candidates’ list belonging to the remaining 44 wards is pending.

While the rivals LDF and BJP are way ahead in announcing candidature, the Congress has been limping behind. But when it comes to Congress, it has always been on a “go slow” process. The DCC leadership is still unable to zero in on UDF candidates who are winnable and have social acceptance in their home wards. There is still lack of clarity on seat allocation to UDF allies. A senior Congress leader told TNIE that so far an understanding has been reached only in those wards that come under Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu and Kazhakootam Assembly constituencies.

“The interesting factor is that those Congress ward councillors who had served in the 2010-15 council have since made a comeback. In the 2015-20 Corporation council, these leaders, mostly men, couldn’t contest as their wards became reserved seats”, said a senior Congress leader. Among the 35 wards announced initially, Congress candidates who have come back after a term gap are S Sathi Kumari who is contesting from the Kaudiar ward, Gayatri V Nair (Kanjirampara), V Shibu Kumar (Nettayam), P S Sarojam (Vanchiyoor), P Padmakumar (Perunthanni), K Suresh Kumar (Vazhuthacaud), K Radha (Aarannoor), Udaya Lakshmi (Fort ward, independent candidate with the support of the Congress), Aakkulam Suresh (Aakkulam) and Sasthamangalam Gopan (Sasthamangalam) as well as UDF ally, CMP’s V R Sini (Cheruvakkal). Suresh Kumar who is contesting from Vazhuthacaud ward for the third time has battled against a former deputy speaker of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. In 2010, Suresh had trounced LDF’s Vazhuthacaud Narendran. Now, his main rival is going to be Rakhi Ravikumar, CPI’s star contestant and the current deputy mayor.

The DCC leadership had initially claimed that they had finalised the list of candidates for the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat. But the list is yet to be announced due to dispute. So far rebel candidate’s entry has not been reported. But once candidates for 100 wards are announced, the arrival of rebel candidates is anticipated. KPCC leadership has already warned the rebels of dire consequences.

Second list of 21 candidates

Muhammed Hussain Sait (Kalippankulam), S Gireesh Kumar (Valiyasala), Sindhu Pazhani (Chalai), Adv. Soya Rajendran (Sreekanteswaram), Latha Kumari (Chackai), Kennedy Louis (Valiyathura), Vivek H Nair aka Shambhu (Palkulangara), Omana (Mulloor), Mujeeb Rahman (Harbour), Sajitha (Kazhakootam), Shibu (Anamukham), Selvaraj (Chanthavila), Maneesh (Kattayikonam), Alathara Anil (Sreekariyam), Sherly Teacher (Poundkadavu), K S Vinu (Poojappura), Thresiamma Teacher (Kinavoor), George Louis (Kesavadasapuram), Anlette (Kachani), Haripriya (Vattiyoorkavu) and Rameshan (Thycaud).

The first list of UDF candidates in the fray

No. Name Party Ward Age Qualification

1 D Anil Kumar Cong Kadakampally 55 SSLC

2 Johnson Joseph Cong Nalanchira 63 SSLC

3 Rekha Vijayan Cong Chellamangalam 35 Graduate

4 Aniyoor M Prasanna Kumar Cong Chempazhanthy 60 Graduate & LLB

5 M Kala Cong Powdikonam 48 Pre-degree

6 I Sindhu Cong Njandoorkonam 40 Pre-degree, JDC Co-operation, DCA

7 P Bindu Cong Ulloor 38 SSLC

8 Vanaja Rajendrababu Cong Mannanthala 52 Pre-degree

9 S Sathikumari Cong Kowdiar 56 Pre-degree

10 Gayatri V Nair Cong Kanjirampara 35 TTC

11 Ajanatha Ratheesh Cong Thuruthummoola 40 Graduate

12 Adv. Sumitha Sumesh Cong Pangode 44 BSc, LLB

13 V Shibu Kumar Cong Nettayam 43 Pre-degree

14 D Sreelatha Cong Kodunganoor 49 Pre-degree

15 A Sindhusha Cong Vazhottukonam 48 SSLC

16 P S Sarojam Cong Vanchiyoor 62 Graduate

17 P Padmakumar Cong Perunthanni 56 BCom

18 Arya Praveen Cong Pettah 34 Pre-degree

19 K Suresh Kumar Cong Vazhuthacaud 58 SSLC, ITI

20 K Radha Cong Aarannoor 62 SSLC failed

21 Neethu Vijayan Cong Jagathi 30 Diploma in

22 S Sreekala Cong Mudavanmugal 41 Pre-degree

23 T L Sneha Cong Thrikkannapuram 35 SSLC, TTC

24 Smitha G Chandran Cong Punnakkamughal 40 Graduate, TTC, Civil Engineering Diploma

25 N Shreena Cong Estate 35 Degree, BEd

26 Adv V J Sumi Krishna Cong Melamcode 34 BL, LLB

27 Udaya Lakshmi (independent with Fort 53 Graduate UDF support)

28 V R Sini CMP Cheruvakkal 45 BPharm

29 Soumya Anil CMP Kannanmoola 40 Graduate

30 Saji Chandran Cong Kulathoor 51 BCom

31 Suji Suresh Cong Pappanamcode 49 Pre-degree

32 R Sheeba Cong Nemom 37 Pre-degree

33 Aakkulam Suresh Cong Aakkulam 54 Pre-degree, ITI

34 Sasthamangalam Gopan Cong Sasthamangalam 59 SSLC

35 Ananthapuri Manikantan Cong Attukal 42 BA Journalism,