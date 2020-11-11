STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six die, 567 test Covid positive in Capital district

As many as 567 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 567 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Tuesday. Of them, 436 persons contracted the infection through local transmission. Twelve healthcare workers were among those who tested positive. Continuing the trend of more recoveries than fresh cases, 580 recoveries were reported on the day. 

Six deaths too were reported. Krishnankutty (57) from Perungadavila, Thankarajan Nadar (57) from Nellimoodu, Gerald (63) from Plamoottukada, Madhu (55) from Ooruttambalam, D Rahila (71) from Chirayinkeezhu and Chakrapani (75) from Pothencode are the deceased. 

As on Tuesday, there are 7,468 active cases and 1,453 people were newly put under observation, taking the total number of people under observation to 25,424. Of them, 203 are in quarantine centres. Sectoral officers took action against 556 people who violated the Covid protocol. While four cases were charged, 31 people were fined and 446 people let off with warnings. 

Pazhavila (Pangad region) in Pangode panchayat has been declared a micro-containment zone. Meanwhile, Palachira in Cherunniyoor panchayat, Poozhanad (Moolamoodu) and Kunnanadu (Chekkittivilakom) in Ottasekharamangalam panchayat and Office ward and Vittiyam in Vilappil panchayat were removed from the list of containment zones.

