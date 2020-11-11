Student leaders to guide Capital city!

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the upcoming Children’s Day celebrations, students from various schools across the district have been elected student leaders by Kerala State Council for Child Welfare. Nanma S, a Class IV student from Holy Angels’ School in Vanchiyoor, has been chosen the children’s prime minister, while Adarsh C M, Class VII student of St Thomas Higher Secondary School, Mukkolakkal, will be the children’s president.

Uma S, a Class V student from Govt Girls HSS, Cotton Hill, will be the Children’s speaker. Nanma has a YouTube channel named ‘Nanma’s World of Books’ through which she shares her reading experiences. With a passion for acting, Adarsh takes acting classes at THAMP Theatre Academy. He has also acted in a short film directed by his brother Aravind, titled ‘Hope’. Uma is a sound artist and has lent her voice to cartoons including ‘Kathu’, ‘Baanu’ and ‘Bablu’. Her YouTube channel, created during the lockdown period, has over 40,000 subscribers and 25 lakh views.

Nainika, a Class 4 student of Vimala Hridaya LP School in Virali, will deliver the welcome address at the public meeting to be held on November 14. She is a school leader as well as a Karate Yellow Belt holder. The closing speech will be delivered by Sreelakshmi C, a Class 4 student of Holy Angels’ Convent HSS, who is also a YouTuber.