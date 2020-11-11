Worst time to burst

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Deepavali celebrations around the corner, a standing instruction from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board urges people to burst only ‘green’ crackers, for two hours a day from November 9 to 13. This is in compliance with the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal to ensure a decent air quality during the pandemic that is known to affect the human respiratory system. TNIE looks further into the situation

According to the data released by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, the state’s air quality index is ‘moderate’. Health experts, however, claim that if air pollution levels are not controlled, it could even increase the severity of Covid-19 infections. Though many states have banned firecrackers this Deepavali in view of the pandemic, Kerala has imposed restrictions, instead of a total ban. As per the recent guidelines issued by the KSPCB, crackers are not allowed within 10 metres of ‘silent zones’, which include hospitals, educational institutions, places of worship and courts.

The National Air Quality Index shows the quality of air in Delhi to be at a dangerous level of 486. Compared to this, Kerala has a ‘good’ report. The KSPCB monitors air quality on a daily basis and has prepared a report of the same. The data from three quality monitoring stations were monitored for this. While the index recorded by the station at Plammoodu in Thiruvananathapuram stands at 70, the same at Palayam in Kozhikode and Kacherippady in Ernakulam was 68 and 84, respectively. All the values recorded from across the state have been observed to be ‘satisfactory’.

“Compared to northern states and our neighbours like Karnataka where the ambient air quality is very poor, it is much better here even in cities like Ernakulam. So, we have the luxury of allowing the sale and use of ‘green’ crackers. However, the time period has been limited to two hours,” said Pradeep Kumar A B, chairman, Kerala State Pollution Control Board. He also added that the home department will be monitoring the air quality till November 30. The final order implementing the curbs is yet to be issued by the chief secretary.

According to Baburajan P K, chief environmental engineer, KSPCB, 70 per cent of the pollution in the state comes from vehicular emissions. This has spiked after the pandemic lockdown was eased, owing to the increase in private vehicles. The other 30 per cent is from burning waste and industrial emission. “Generally, pollution levels in the state are moderate, except during festivals. However, the Covid-19 situation calls for more restrictions since we want to avoid a surge in cases,” he said.

What are pollutants?

According to the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), there are 12 major pollutants — PM 10, PM 2.5, Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), Carbon Monoxide (CO), Ozone (O3), Ammonia (NH3), Benzene (C6H6), Benzo (a) Pyrene (BaP), Arsenic (As), Nickel (Ni) and Lead (Pb). The quality of air is then found using the AQI which is further divided into six categories: Good (0-50); Satisfactory (51-100); Moderate (101-200); Poor (201-300); Very poor (301-400) and Severe (401-500).

What health experts say

Highlighting the fact that festivals such as Deepavali can lead to spike in coronavirus cases, Dr Rajathilakam N K, department of pulmonary medicine, Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam, said that air pollution is a catalyst for respiratory diseases like coronavirus. “Such diseases affect the respiratory tract and can worsen if left uncontrolled. Crackers emit harmful greenhouse gases which can damage the lungs. So, it is better to keep a check on it,” she said. Meanwhile, health experts also said that masks and social distancing have reduced the onset of respiratory diseases such as influenza and asthma. “Asthma cases were on the rise due to increased air pollution, but has now declined. People are focusing more on their health now,” they said.

What are Green Crackers?

Green crackers are those that are produced with less harmful ingredients and additives, thus reducing emissions. They are less polluting in nature.

MAJOR POLLUTANTS

Delhi- PM 2.5

Kozhikode - PM 10

Tvm- PM 10

Ernakulam- CO

(carbon monoxide)