BJP releases third list of candidates

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP on Wednesday announced its third set of candidates for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election. With the latest announcement, the saffron alliance has fielded its candidates in 85 of the 100 wards.

NEMOM

1. Poonkulam | Saraladevi S

2. Thiruvallam | Sathyavathi V

3. Kalippankulam | Athira J R

4. Kalady | V Sivakumar

5. Pappanamcode | Ashanath G S

6. Amabalathara | R C Beena

7. Attukal | Konchiravila Sunil

8. Karamana | Manju G S

9. Vellar | Nedumom Mohanan

KAZHAKKOOTTAM

10. Sreekariyam | Sunil SS

11. Kadakampally | Jaya Rajeev

12. Karikkakom | D G Kumaran

13. Anamukham | Balu G Nair

14. Akkulam | Shaju V

VATTIYOORKAVU

15. Nettayam | Nanda Bhargavan

16. Vattiyoorkavu | Akhila PS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17. Sreevarahom | R Mini

18. Thycaud | Lekshmi M

Strict monitoring to ensure MCC in city

T’Puram: The district administration is set to enforce Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the city limits. In her meeting with returning officers and MCC squad officers on Wednesday, District Collector Navjot Khosa urged stricter monitoring in the city to ensure there is no MCC violation. District Planning Officer V Jagalkumar is the returning officer in divisions 1 to 25 of the corporation, district supply officer Jalaja G S Rani the returning officer for divisions 26 to 50, sub-collector Madhavikutty for sections 51 to 75 and district labour officer B S Rajeev is the returning officer in sections 76 to 100.