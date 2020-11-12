STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP releases third list of candidates

 The BJP on Wednesday announced its third set of candidates for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election.

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP on Wednesday announced its third set of candidates for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation election. With the latest announcement, the saffron alliance has fielded its candidates in 85 of the 100 wards.

NEMOM
1.  Poonkulam | Saraladevi S 
2. Thiruvallam | Sathyavathi V
3. Kalippankulam | Athira J R 
4. Kalady | V Sivakumar
5. Pappanamcode | Ashanath G S
6. Amabalathara | R C Beena
7. Attukal | Konchiravila Sunil
8. Karamana | Manju G S
9. Vellar | Nedumom Mohanan
KAZHAKKOOTTAM
10. Sreekariyam | Sunil SS
11. Kadakampally | Jaya Rajeev
12. Karikkakom | D G Kumaran
13. Anamukham | Balu G Nair
14. Akkulam | Shaju V
VATTIYOORKAVU
15. Nettayam | Nanda Bhargavan
16. Vattiyoorkavu | Akhila PS 
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
17. Sreevarahom | R Mini
18. Thycaud | Lekshmi M

Strict monitoring to ensure MCC in city
T’Puram: The district administration is set to enforce Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the city limits. In her meeting with returning officers and MCC squad officers on Wednesday, District Collector Navjot Khosa urged stricter monitoring in the city to ensure there is no MCC violation. District Planning Officer V Jagalkumar is the returning officer in divisions 1 to 25 of the corporation,  district supply officer Jalaja G S Rani the returning officer for divisions 26 to 50, sub-collector Madhavikutty for sections 51 to 75 and district labour officer B S Rajeev is the returning officer in sections 76 to 100.

