Congress announces third list of candidates to 24 wards

The Thiruvananthapuram DCC leadership has announced its third list of candidates belonging to 24 wards which include a CMP candidate.

Published: 12th November 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram DCC leadership has announced its third list of candidates belonging to 24 wards which include a CMP candidate. So far only three seats have been earmarked for one of the allies of the UDF, which have all gone to the CMP. Out of 100 wards in the corporation, the DCC leadership has come out with a list of candidates for 80 seats. Thiruvananthapuram district UDF chairman P K Venugopal told TNIE that the talks with the UDF allies have been completed where it has been decided to give 16 seats to them.

(Muslim League and RSP- five seats each, CMP -3, Kerala Congress (Mani) P J Joseph faction, Kerala Congress (Jacob) faction and Forward Bloc one each).The Congress candidates whose names were announced on Wednesday in 23 wards were T R Rajesh (Medical College), Attipra Santhosh (Pallithura), K P Sudheer Raj (Palayam), Anil Kumar (Kudapanakunnu), Vimalalayam Sasi (Thirumala), Sajeer (Ponnumangalam), Serafin Freddy (Shanghumugham), Jyothi Andrew (Vettucaud), T P Prasad (Manacaud), Manacaud Rajesh (Kuriyathi), B Suresh Kumar (Sreevaraham), Kalady Suresh (Kalady), Panathura Purushothaman (Vellar), Krishnaveni (Thiruvallam), N V Anaz (Puthanpally), Sheela Ramani (Nanthencode), Prashanth (PTP Nagar), Goureesapattom Mohan (Pattom), Peroorkada Ravi (Muttada), Sreeja (Paathirapally), Manjusha (Chettivilakam), Manju (Peroorkada) and Mary Pushpam (Kunnukuzhy).
The lone ally seat announced on Wednesday has gone to CMP’s Muttathara Mohan who will be contesting as the UDF candidate from Muttathara ward.

The announcement of candidates through three lists has not gone down well with several seat aspirants. Several Congress workers stepped down from Nalanchira Kinavoor ward on Wednesday at their ward committee meeting. The Kinavoor ward committee had recommended Sheeja Varghese, but the seat has been given to Thresiyamma which led to protest. 

Venugopal told TNIE that talks with the allies have almost been completed and there is slight confusion prevailing on six more wards. Once that is addressed, the remaining candidates in the 20 wards will be announced in a day or two. Meanwhile the stalemate on the candidature in the district panchayat has been facing inordinate delay.

