Daily Covid cases show decreasing trend

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of fresh Covid cases remains under 600 in the district on the third consecutive day with only 484 people testing positive on Wednesday.
While on Monday, only 324 tested positive, mostly due to less number of tests on Sunday, only 567 cases were reported on Tuesday despite more tests showing clear signs of improvement, closely followed by only 484 cases on Wednesday.
Earlier, the number of positive cases in the district averaged around 700 per day. The test positivity rate fluctuating between 13-16 % also shows clear signs of improvement and is an indicator of the decreasing number of new cases.
