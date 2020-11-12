Engineer points out shoddy work, gets suspension order

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move that could derail the morale of the employees, the Kerala Water Authority has suspended an officer who questioned the shortcomings in the quality of the work carried out by a contractor. The engineers with the Kerala Water Authority on Wednesday protested against the decision of KWA to suspend an officer who pointed out the flaws in the construction of a water treatment plant in Kollam.

It staged protests in KWA offices across the state demanding the management to withdraw the suspension order. Though the official version said Manu B, an executive engineer of project division, was suspended on Monday for causing delay to the project, it is widely alleged the suspension order came after he had written to the contractor to rectify the flaws in project.

The project involves the construction of a water treatment plant at Vasoorichira as part of the drinking water project in Kollam corporation. It is also one of the few projects that get funding from Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

The executive engineer had questioned the use of red sand instead of granular sub base for reinforcing the foundation and questioned the authenticity of signature of project consultant in the report submitted by the contractor. But it was found to be prima facie a serious lapse on the part of the engineer for delaying the work.

“The suspension was slapped without seeking an explanation from the executive engineer,” said Association of Kerala Water Authority Officers (AKWAO), the lone service organisation for engineers in KWA.“The suspension will derail the morale of the employees,” said AKWAO state president Santhosh Kumar R V.