Last meeting of Corporation council held

The last council meeting of the outgoing city corporation council was held on Wednesday, with 97 councillors in attendance in the council hall in city corporation main office.

Manikyavilakom councillor Priya Biju (centre) in tears after the last council meeting of the current city corporation  council in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The last council meeting of the outgoing city corporation council was held on Wednesday, with 97 councillors in attendance in the council hall in city corporation main office. The meeting was organised following strict Covid protocol.Mayor K Sreekumar in his last council address said that the council has followed democratic procedures without fail in the five-year tenure.

“This tenure has been a learning experience for many of us. There were issues caused by lack of knowledge and the procedures to be followed in a council meeting but we have all learned along the way. We have had healthy debates here and have jointly done great work irrespective of the political parties 
we represent,” said the Mayor.He also took the opportunity to thank the city corporation staffers who have aided the council in all the initiatives. 

All councillors were felicitated and the Mayor handed over plaques with their names engraved on it to each councillor present.Since lockdown from the tail end of March, the city corporation council meetings were mostly held via video conference. The city corporation has 100 divisions and since 2015, V K Prasanth had led the 100-member council for four years before he contested and won the legislative assembly seat in Vattiyoorkavu. The present Mayor K Sreekumar, who was earlier health standing committee chairperson, took over the mantle only a year ago. The council came to power with LDF winning in 44 seats, BJP in 35 and UDF in 21. 

