Mini fire station plan hits a roadblock

Published: 12th November 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

City corporations Sanmathi Udyanam at Erumakkuzhi in Attakkulangara| B P Deepu

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Corporation is being showered with appreciations from all quarters for turning the infamous dumping yard at Erumakuzhy into a beautiful lush garden named Sanmathi Udyanam recently. However, this hasn’t gone down well with Thiruvananthapuram Development Authority, the actual custodian of the land in question.According to sources, the land belonging to Trida was identified by the Department of Fire and Rescue Services for setting up a mini fire station. 

However, Trida authorities are now silent owing to the elections. The new park was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.“We had given a proposal to the government agreeing to hand over the land to the fire department. They were required to acquire the land from us or give us another plot in return. We are yet to get a reply from the government,” the official added. 

A senior official of the Fire and Rescue Services said the government has given administrative sanction for the mini fire station at Chalai. “The department has moved the file to the home department for further clearances. As per Trida’s terms, We have to give alternate land as compensation,” the official said. After Vilappilsala centralised waste treatment plant was shut down due to a request from the City Corporation, Trida offered the 25 cents of land for managing the waste. 

“Later, the spot was turned into a dumping yard. The civic body then encroached on more land for landfilling. We have been frequently serving them notice asking to clear the land. Recently, they informed us that they are going to clear the land, but then set up a park without informing Trida. We are happy to see the dumping yard gone, but they didn’t even show the basic courtesy to acknowledge the fact that the plot belongs to us,” said an official. 

