NGO to plan mangroves ahead of migratory season

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vellayani freshwater lake in the district and the adjoining wetlands have always enthralled nature enthusiasts, bird watchers and students. Home to vivid varieties of native and migratory birds, the freshwater ecosystem is home to more than 133 species of birds. However, due to the use of pesticides for farming and poaching, the species are now facing threat of extinction.

To protect the birds and their nests, ‘Wings Birds Protection Club’ (WBPC) under city-based NGO Neerthadakam has come up with an initiative to plant mangroves at Punchakkari. The project that would involve local communities will not only offer nesting sites for birds, but also provide a protective barrier around the Vellayani area which is being encroached on.

“We are focusing more on mangroves because it improves water quality by filtering pollutants and trapping sediments from the land. It also acts as a protective barrier for shorelines from the damaging winds. But the primary reason for planting mangroves is to attract more birds. As acacia plants are found more in Vellayani, birds are unable to build their nests. So, we thought of planting more mangroves,” said Kiran A J, founder of Neerthadakam and a bird watcher.

The 10-member team aims to plant and protect mangroves. “Unlike most plants, whose seeds germinate in soil, many mangrove plant seeds sprout while still attached to the parent tree. It cannot germinate in freshwater. So, we are growing them separately in pits. After the seeds germinate and become one foot tall, we will replant them around the lake. 150 mangrove seeds have already been collected and planted near Vellayani and Punchakkari areas,” says Kiran.

The team has already planted around 180 fruit varieties. Migratory birds such as Common Sandpiper that migrate from Europe to South India and Wood Sandpiper from the wetlands have already started arriving here, marking the beginning of another migratory season. Other interesting varieties spotted include eurasian marsh harrier and brown shrike.

“We have already spotted more than 129 species of birds at Vellayani and its adjoining areas. However, poaching and other agricultural activities have been disturbing their arrival,” says Kiran.To observe the birthday of Dr Salim Ali, the legendary ornithologist and the ‘Bird Man’ of India on November 12, the Wings Birds Protection Club is conducting bird watching session at Vavvamoola.