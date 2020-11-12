STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

NGO to plan mangroves ahead of migratory season

Vellayani freshwater lake in the district and the adjoining wetlands have always enthralled nature enthusiasts, bird watchers and students.

Published: 12th November 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Wings Birds Protection Club volunteers planting mangroves at Vellayani. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Wings Birds Protection Club volunteers planting mangroves at Vellayani. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vellayani freshwater lake in the district and the adjoining wetlands have always enthralled nature enthusiasts, bird watchers and students. Home to vivid varieties of native and migratory birds, the freshwater ecosystem is home to more than 133 species of birds. However, due to the use of pesticides for farming and poaching, the species are now facing threat of extinction.

To protect the birds and their nests, ‘Wings Birds Protection Club’ (WBPC) under city-based NGO Neerthadakam has come up with an initiative to plant mangroves at Punchakkari. The project that would involve local communities will not only offer nesting sites for birds, but also provide a protective barrier around the Vellayani area which is being encroached on. 

“We are focusing more on mangroves because it improves water quality by filtering pollutants and trapping sediments from the land. It also acts as a protective barrier for shorelines from the damaging winds. But the primary reason for planting mangroves is to attract more birds. As acacia plants are found more in Vellayani, birds are unable to build their nests. So, we thought of planting more mangroves,” said Kiran A J, founder of Neerthadakam and a bird watcher.

The 10-member team aims to plant and protect mangroves. “Unlike most plants, whose seeds germinate in soil, many mangrove plant seeds sprout while still attached to the parent tree. It cannot germinate in freshwater. So, we are growing them separately in pits. After the seeds germinate and become one foot tall, we will replant them around the lake. 150 mangrove seeds have already been collected and planted near Vellayani and Punchakkari areas,” says Kiran.

 The team has already planted around 180 fruit varieties. Migratory birds such as Common Sandpiper that migrate from Europe to South India and Wood Sandpiper from the wetlands have already started arriving here, marking the beginning of another migratory season. Other interesting varieties spotted include eurasian marsh harrier and brown shrike.

“We have already spotted more than 129 species of birds at Vellayani and its adjoining areas. However, poaching and other agricultural activities have been disturbing their arrival,” says Kiran.To observe the birthday of Dr Salim Ali, the legendary ornithologist and the ‘Bird Man’ of India on November 12, the Wings Birds Protection Club is conducting bird watching session at Vavvamoola.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mangroves
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp