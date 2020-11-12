STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe into organ mafia links in woman’s death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State police chief Loknath Behera ordered Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP B Asokan to probe the mysterious death of a 40-year-old woman, following allegations that the death is linked to organ trade mafia. The SP has forwarded a complaint by noted filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan - a relative of the deceased woman - to the Neyyattinkara Station House Officer T Sreekumaran Nair for further investigation. 

Asokan told TNIE that the Neyyattinkara police has been directed to conduct an impartial investigation. “I have received orders from the DGP and ordered the police to look into the allegations. Prima facie, there is no mystery. The police conducted the proceedings through proper channel. Since she was Covid positive, there was some delay in autopsy. However, the body was handed over to the family and the probe is on,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Sasidharan alleged that the police had handed over the body to the relatives for the funeral on Wednesday without waiting for the final Covid result to be received from Alappuzha Covid testing lab.  According to Sreekumaran Nair, the investigating officer, the post-mortem report said the death was most likely due to Covid-related ailment. 

“Ninety percent, the autopsy confirmed that her death was due to illness. However, a final result is yet to come after the examination of the internal organs. We can come to a conclusion only after that. Similarly, we have handed over the body for the funeral following the demand from her family,” he said. Though Sandhya recovered from Covid earlier, she had tested positive in an antigen test after her death when the body was examined at Neyyattinkara General Hospital. Later, her body was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. However, the PCR test results confirmed her to be Covid positive again. 

