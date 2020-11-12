Three fronts in tough fight in Neyyattinkara

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With hardly a month remaining for the local body elections in the state, a tough fight is expected in Neyyattinkara municipality between the two major fronts LDF and UDF even as the BJP harbours hopes of ousting the two fronts and come to power. The three fronts have fielded the candidates, some of whom are fresh and young faces, at all the 44 wards at the southernmost municipality of the state.

LDF, the ruling front, hopes to continue its governance while the UDF looks forward to wrest the power as in 2010 elections. The BJP, on the other hand, is trying to overcome some internal conflicts in deciding its candidates at certain wards. For instance, J Harikumar, who was the BJP councillor of Nilamel ward, has resigned from the party as his name was rejected to contest in Alummoodu ward. The party has fielded BJP’s Karshaka Morcha secretary Manchathala Suresh at Alummoodu. Therefore, Harikumar has decided to contest at Alummoodu as a rebel candidate.

However, all the parties have entered into the campaign mode as the five-year council period ended on Wednesday. Electioneering has picked up momentum through poster printing, graffiti campaign and social media, and the candidates have begun house visits to woo the voters. The ruling front has fielded senior CPM leaders in various wards as they could be the chairman probables if they win the elections. Sources close to LDF camp said P K Rajmohan who is the CPM area secretary is likely to be the chairman candidate. He is contesting at Moonukallumoodu ward.

Similarly the Congress too is planning to field a handful of senior leaders so as to project anyone among them as chairman probables if they win the elections. Former municipal chairman S S Jayakumar, who is a UDF independent candidate, KPCC secretary S K Ashok Kumar, Jose Franklin are the names heard from UDF camp.

Priorities and allegations

LDF has chosen to highlight its developmental activities in municipality while the UDF’s trump card is the corruption allegations against LDF. W R Heeba, the outgoing municipal chairperson told TNIE that the LDF would come back to power due to the pro-people policies and projects implemented at Neyyattinkara.

“During our tenure, we have cleared around `55-crore debt for the first time since 1991 which was a huge financial burden for the municipality. Apart from that, we have constructed 434 houses for the homeless persons at various wards. We have installed electricity connections at every household. Our municipality has come first three times in a row for palliative care,” she said.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader A Lalitha teacher said the LDF’s rule was mired in corruption and fund misuse. “The UDF will come back to power as in the 2010 elections because the people have lost trust in the LDF governance. None of the projects included in the election manifesto was implemented in the last five years. All the LDF councillors were involved in corruption,” Lalitha said.

A crematorium for Neyyattinkara is one common point that had been projected by both the fronts for the past 15 years. But nothing concrete has happened so far. UDF leaders said the LDF is deliberately delaying the project for financial gains, while the LDF camp said the municipality had identified land for the same but could not take off due to the lockdown.