STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Three fronts in tough fight in Neyyattinkara

LDF banks on devpt; UDF to use graft charges against ruling council

Published: 12th November 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With hardly a month remaining for the local body elections in the state, a tough fight is expected in Neyyattinkara municipality between the two major fronts LDF and UDF even as the BJP harbours hopes of ousting the two fronts and come to power. The three fronts have fielded the candidates, some of whom are fresh and young faces, at all the 44 wards at the southernmost municipality of the state. 

LDF, the ruling front, hopes to continue its governance while the UDF looks forward to wrest the power as in 2010 elections. The BJP, on the other hand, is trying to overcome some internal conflicts in deciding its candidates at certain wards. For instance, J Harikumar, who was the BJP councillor of Nilamel ward, has resigned from the party as his name was rejected to contest in Alummoodu ward.  The party has fielded BJP’s Karshaka Morcha secretary Manchathala Suresh at Alummoodu. Therefore, Harikumar has decided to contest at Alummoodu as a rebel candidate. 

However, all the parties have entered into the campaign mode as the five-year council period ended on Wednesday. Electioneering has picked up momentum through poster printing, graffiti campaign and social media, and the candidates have begun house visits to woo the voters. The ruling front has fielded senior CPM leaders in various wards as they could be the chairman probables if they win the elections. Sources close to LDF camp said P K Rajmohan who is the CPM area secretary is likely to be the chairman candidate. He is contesting at Moonukallumoodu ward. 

Similarly the Congress too is planning to field a handful of senior leaders so as to project anyone among them as chairman probables if they win the elections. Former municipal chairman S S Jayakumar, who is a UDF independent candidate, KPCC secretary S K Ashok Kumar, Jose Franklin are the names heard from UDF camp.  

Priorities and allegations 
LDF has chosen to highlight its developmental activities in municipality while the UDF’s trump card is the corruption allegations against LDF. W R Heeba, the outgoing municipal chairperson told TNIE that the LDF would come back to power due to the pro-people policies and projects implemented at Neyyattinkara. 

“During our tenure, we have cleared around `55-crore debt for the first time since 1991 which was a huge financial burden for the municipality. Apart from that, we have constructed 434 houses for the homeless persons at various wards. We have installed electricity connections at every household. Our municipality has come first three times in a row for palliative care,” she said.  

Meanwhile, Opposition leader A Lalitha teacher said the LDF’s rule was mired in corruption and fund misuse. “The UDF will come back to power as in the 2010 elections because the people have lost trust in the LDF governance. None of the projects included in the election manifesto was implemented in the last five years. All the LDF councillors were involved in corruption,” Lalitha said. 

A crematorium for Neyyattinkara is one common point that had been projected by both the fronts for the past 15 years. But nothing concrete has happened so far. UDF leaders said the LDF is deliberately delaying the project for financial gains, while the LDF camp said the municipality had identified land for the same but could not take off due to the lockdown.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neyyattinkara 
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp